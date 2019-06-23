Regina Hall is hosting the 2019 BET Awards this weekend, and everyone is ready for a show that's as hilarious and entertaining as she is. But for as many eyes will be on the stage, just as many will be on the red carpet — and at any special someone she may have on her arm. So is Regina Hall dating anyone in 2019, or will she be rocking it solo?

From the looks of it, Hall has kept any relationships she may have completely private. Any recent paparazzi shots, cuddly red carpet appearances, or Instagram couple photos are nowhere to be found. In fact, the only thing Hall has said about relationships recently was in March, when she told The New York Times that she considered becoming a nun eight years ago after a breakup.

As with any celebrity, of course, there have been rumored connections. A couple of years ago, Hall was linked to actor and rapper Common, who she starred alongside in Barbershop: The Next Cut. But they quickly shut down any speculation. "We never were in that space — you know, that's just like somebody I care about as a friend," Common told The Breakfast Club podcast in 2016, per E!. "We worked together and right now I'm just single."

Suzi Pratt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aside from that, Hall could just be staying busy with work, keeping her private life away from prying eyes, or both. She's been in the public eye since shining in projects like Scary Movie and Ally McBeal nearly two decades ago, but between Girls Trip, The Hate U Give, Little, and Showtime's Black Monday, she's been having an especially big moment in recent years.

Speaking to Variety with Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke, Hall said she was always "a little scared" after finding success with the Scary Movie franchise, because she didn't want it to be the only thing she was known for. "Scary Movie was a broad comedy. It wasn't easy for me to get comedies then. It was not a romantic comedy, and those comedies — I always felt like the men had the good jokes and then they had a pretty ingénue girlfriend. So I didn't quite fit into that either," Hall said. "It's always been a fight. Eventually I just had to go in over and over and audition until they were like, 'I didn't see this.' Slowly but surely, people were like, 'There you are.'"

So Hall kept at it, and since then, she's proven that she's got the chops to take on anything. Now, she's in the midst of a very exciting time in her career, and the last thing she's probably worrying about is her love life — or flaunting it at some awards show.

So, sure, Hall might be dating someone. She also might not be. Whatever the case is, she's not interested in airing out the details right now, and that's perfectly OK. She has plenty of other, much more interesting things going on for us to obsess over.