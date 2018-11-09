If you're a fan of Outlander, it's likely you're a fan of Sam Heughan. The actor, who is best know for his role as Jamie Fraser, is hot property right now and there has been ongoing speculation for years about his relationship status. But who exactly is Sam Heughan dating?

Well, it's sort of unclear right at this moment, if I'm honest. I have reached out to Heughan's reps to discover what his relationship status is but am yet to hear back with the official word, so all we can really go on is recent speculation and rumour (always reliable, then!).

According to Marie Claire, the most recent rumour was that Heughan was actually dating a long-term friend and fellow actor: Amy Shiels. If that name sounds familiar it's because Shiels has starred in hit TV show Twin Peaks. She played Candie, who along with Mandie and Sandie (catchy) was an assistant to Rodney and Bradley Mitchum. She's also been in TV series The Detour and movie Final Fantasy XV.

So anyway, Marie Claire reports that the rumours have been swirling for years and years. But they seriously gained in momentum after a fan tweeted the pair would make a beautiful couple in 2014 and, according to the publication, Shiels 'liked' the tweet. Interesting...

However, if I'm honest, that's where the validity of this rumour sort of ends. Neither party has ever commented on their situation or confirmed anything. The two have been friends for about 10 years though, so here's hoping something could blossom. They would, after all, make a pretty beautiful couple, don't ya think?

Prior to these rumours, Marie Claire reports that Heughan apparently used to date MacKenzie Mauzy, another fellow actor.

The pair dated back in 2017, with their relationship fairly under wraps and low key, apart from a few Instagram posts here and there.

They were then snapped looking pretty loved up at a couple of red carpet events earlier in 2018 but then, well, nothing... So I'm guessing things have gone cold on that front.

Recognise Mauzy? She has starred in a number of movies and TV series, from Into The Woods to Girls' Night Out.

The speculation over Heughan's romantic situation may all be redundant seeing as a few days ago he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he auctioned himself off for a date... all in the name of charity however.

Working with Omaze charity, Heughan is currently offering one lucky winner the chance to come on a date with him in his native Scotland at a special gala.

In a video for Omaze, Heughan is seen in a kilt asking viewers if they'd like to go on a date with him. Entrants have to go to omaze.com/sam and donate in order to be in with a chance for a date with the handsome Scotsman. From the sounds of the video, the night will be filled with Scottish decadence, from castles to carriage rides and drinks by candlelight. We can already feel the romance...

I, for one, am off to donate...