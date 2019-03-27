Sonja Morgan is not a wallflower. Does she sometimes bite off more than she can chew? Absolutely! Are her business ventures unfinished and sometimes unfounded? Yes. But Sonja is smart, funny, and one of the best housewives of all the housewives, and it's no wonder that she always seems to have a man chasing her around. But is Sonja single in 2019 on Real Housewives Of New York or did she settle down with Frenchie? The divorcée, like many of her fellow cast members is single and ready to mingle.

Once married to John Adams Morgan, one of the heirs to the J.P. Morgan/Chase Bank throne, Sonja is now a gal-about-town. She talks frankly about her sex life (and always has), and over her years on Real Housewives Of New York, she's had a handful of men in which she spent time with. Saying "boyfriends" up until now seems too structured for Sonja, because she has been so adamant and open about her open dating policies. In previous seasons, Sonja was casually seeing an age-appropriate man named Rocco (who seemed in love with her) and a younger chap nicknamed Frenchie (who also seemed in love with her), and all was well with the world.

A trip through her Instagram shows no snaps of any men in her life, but Sonja wouldn't be so callous and tacky as to post pictures of casual dates on her feeds. But there is a hint that Sonja is ready to settle down once again. In a recent interview with The Daily Beast, Sonja said she feels settled and is ready to have someone to share all of her opportunities with. “I’m really comfortable with where I am now,” she said. “Where I am on the show, my fashion line, my daughter going to a good college. Now I think I could date someone who I could actually spend time with. Sleep well at night knowing I’m not going to grow old alone.”

But while she's waiting for the right man to come along, Sonja is pretty busy — she's always at the #CountessAndFriends cabaret shows Luann is throwing all over the country, and her Sonja By Sonja Morgan clothing line is doing well. And it's a great thing — Sonja has really been through a lot, and it's nice to see her happy and healthy once again. In fact, she doesn't let anything embarrass her anymore.

In an interview with Page Six, Sonja said, "There's not a body part on me that someone hasn't seen... from the moment I decided to do Real Housewives, I committed to treating everyone like they're behind the scenes with me, so I can't let myself be embarrassed. That's what the show's about."

Season 11 of Real Housewives Of New York is already straight out of the gate with the drama, so Sonja may not have time to do much man-searching while she's playing referee for the sparring Dorinda Medley and Luann De Lesseps. Let's hope it all ends soon so Sonja can find her happily ever after.