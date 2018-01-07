Who Is Zac Efron Dating In 2018? Rumors About His 'Greatest Showman' Co-Star Are Going Strong

With a big awards show around the corner, this actor has a busy weekend ahead. Naturally, fans will want to know if he'll have a romantic partner by his side. Zac Efron's rumored girlfriend in 2018 is his Greatest Showman co-star Rebecca Ferguson. The rumors regarding sparks between the two have been going strong for nearly a month, but will the actor make it official and take Ferguson to the Golden Globes as his date? The Greatest Showman (executive producer: Tonia Davis) is nominated for a Best Motion Picture Golden Globe, and the two will probably want to celebrate the potential win together, right? Well, only time will tell.

Rumors about Efron and Ferguson's romance began just before The Greatest Showman (screenplay co-writer: Jenny Bicks), premiered on Dec. 20. About a week before the movie musical (in which Efron stars alongside Hugh Jackman) debuted, fans became suspicious and it all started with an Instagram photo (because doesn't it always?).

Efron posted a semi-intimate picture of the two on set with Ferguson gazing at him, and included the caption, "A pic is worth a thousand words. Only ones I can think of now are: wtf were u thinking dude?! Look at her!! #GreatestShowman #RebeccaFerguson." Fans were immediately in a tizzy over Efron's rumored new girlfriend, and just a week later, he kept them guessing with more bait.

The 30-year-old actor took to Twitter to post a photo of himself and Ferguson on a romantic boat ride, this time, with him gazing at her. The caption said, "I finally looked...😍"

Fans wrote feedback ranging from "I SHIP IT" to "10-year-old self heart just broke" and "I wish it's Vanessa [Hudgens]." Others, protective of their man Efron, wanted to know more about who this young lady is.

Ferguson is a 34-year-old Swedish actor who's appeared in films such as The Girl on the Train (2016), Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015), and Florence Foster Jenkins (2016). In The Greatest Showman (art direction: Laura Ballinger), Ferguson plays Jenny Lind, a charismatic, wildly talented singer who mesmerizes audiences and dominates the stage in the 1850s. Although Efron and Ferguson do not play love interests in the film, their real-life photos prove the two appear to have serious chemistry. Efron has tipped his hat to his co-star (and on-screen love interest played by Zendaya), telling Us Weekly, "They work tirelessly... it was fun to watch them navigate."

For fans shipping these two, there is a bit of hope. Efron's been known to cozy up with his co-stars and fellow actors in the past. His dating history, of course, dates back to the High School Musical days and his most famous on-and-off love with Vanessa Hudgens. He was recently rumored to be linked with his Baywatch co-star Alexandra Daddario, even though both played coy about the claims. In between, he reportedly dated actors like Lily Collins (his Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile co-star), Michelle Rodriguez, and had an almost two-year relationship with blogger Sami Miro.

Unfortunately for hopeless fans, efforts for more insight may fall short since Ferguson seems to opt out of social media. Still, she's quite a catch. Ferguson seems to focus on playing complex, strong female roles and to hold her own alongside male colleagues on screen. "What an honour that I’m playing strong women, or maybe that I’m making them strong because I find it much more fun to play," she told Independent in October.

While fans may be crushed that their beloved Efron could really be off the market, they should at least know that his rumored girlfriend is pretty badass.