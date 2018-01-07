Troy Bolton may have been a one woman type of guy, but Zac Efron has been known to play the field. The actor's dating life has been playing out in the public eye since he was a teenager, so it's no surprise that Efron's dating life in 2020 has evolved from paparazzi fodder to being mostly kept away from the press and social media. That said, there are rumors as to the actor's current relationship status, with reports that Efron is currently dating Halston Sage. Bustle reached out to representatives for Efron, but did not receive an immediate response, while reps for Sage denied the reports to Bustle.

Ever since his relationship with High School Musical co-star Vanessa Hudgens ended, Efron's made a pretty big effort to keep his relationships private. Efron and Sage were briefly linked in 2014, when they co-starred in the hit comedy Neighbors, but their relationship soon fizzled out. In the years since, Efron has been linked to Michelle Rodriguez, his Baywatch co-star Alexandra Daddario, his Greatest Showman co-star Rebecca Ferguson, and, most recently, Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro. But in January of 2020, Us Weekly reported that not only had the actor split with Bro, but rekindled his relationship with Sage. A source reportedly told Us Weekly that Sage and Efron were "in a serious relationship and in love," adding, "They spent the holidays together."

Noel Vasquez/GC Images/Getty Images

The actor returned home for the holidays after a health scare in Papua New Guinea, where he was filming his new extreme survival show Killing Zac Efron. But now that he's back to filming, it's unclear whether he and Sage are still an item. Killing Zac Efron for Quibi will follow Efron as he's dropped in some remote location and left for 21 days with only basic gear, a local guide, and his survival skills. Not exactly ideal conditions for maintaining a relationship. But, then again, neither is fame. "Dating is something I'll never be able to do," Efron said of his love life in a 2016 interview with UK's The Times. "Because one way or another I've impacted that person's life and they'll soon realize it. A date has to be very long to dispel whatever people think about me."