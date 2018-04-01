When you go to Copenhagen, there are already a couple of statues on every tourist's to-visit list. There's the Little Mermaid, there's Hans Christian Andersen, and now, you'll need to know who Mary Thomas was so that you can fully appreciate a visit to her statue in Denmark's glittering capital.

The new statue, the first of a black woman in Denmark, is the work of Danish artist Jeannette Ehlers and La Vaughn Belle, an artist from the Virgin Islands. It's called "I Am Queen Mary," and it depicts a regal looking woman sitting straight backed in a throne-like chair. According to the "I Am Queen Mary" website, the statue's pose is modeled after a 1967 photo of Huey P. Newton, who founded the Black Panther Party.

The woman behind the statue is Mary Thomas, also known as Queen Mary, who along with two other women led an uprising called "Fireburn" against the Danish colonial powers in the West Indies. The statue's unveiling coincides with the 100-year anniversary of Denmark selling its Caribbean colonies, St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas.

"This project is the first collaborative sculpture to memorialize Denmark’s colonial impact in the Caribbean and those who fought against it," the artists wrote on the project's website.

The first statue of a black woman in Denmark is a big deal already, but the context surrounding it makes it even more of an important step for the small, Nordic country.

