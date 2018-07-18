After just recently getting engaged to Justin Bieber, the 21-year-old daughter of Stephen Baldwin seems to be planning her wedding already, a little more than a week after the news broke. As Us Weekly reported, Baldwin's famous aunt Kim Basinger has revealed at least one woman who will be in Hailey Baldwin's bridal party: Ireland Baldwin, Hailey's cousin.

“Oh, it’ll be fun,” Basinger said on Tuesday of her niece's planned wedding to the Canadian pop star while she was at the Last Chance for Animals protest against the South Korean dog meat market. “Alaia and Ireland, they’re in the wedding. So believe me, I just — it’s cool! I think it’s sweet. It’s a very sweet thing. Happiness … we’re living in some really dire times right now.”

Alaia is Baldwin's older sister, who is also expected to have a spot at the wedding. When news of the engagement got out, Alaia posted a sweet photo on social media of the sisters from her own wedding last year, when Hailey served as the maid of honor. In the Instagram post, Alaia wrote, “From one bride to the next … congratulations to my baby sister on this exciting next chapter! I love you and wish you both the best. Can’t wait to celebrate with you!”

Ireland is Baldwin's cousin, the daughter of Basinger and father Alec Baldwin. The two Hollywood heavy hitters married in 1993 but split in 2002 after a reportedly painful divorce. Stephen Baldwin, Hailey's father, is Alec Baldwin's youngest brother. Soon after the engagement news, Ireland also posted a picture, but this one was a throwback. The photo featured the Baldwin sisters and Ireland in a bathtub with the caption: "There’s gunna be one less lonely girl 💍 ... and only one lonely girl left 😚 my other chicken is soon to be a beautiful bride ♥️. congratulations to the two of you." The caption referenced Bieber's 2009 song "One Less Lonely Girl."

Basinger, who is 64 years old and an Oscar winner, also shared her thoughts on the "Sorry" singer. “I’m very, very happy for Hailey. I think it’s a good thing,” she said to Us Weekly. “I think Justin’s a cool guy. I don’t really know him at all, but Ireland does, you know? I think he’s come through a rough road. He’s a really cool kid. I pray for them. I hope they’re cool. I hope they’re happy! It’s wild! I think it’s wild!”

Bieber popped the question to Baldwin at a resort in the Bahamas earlier in July. The two had dated from 2015 to 2016 and only recently got back together before the two got engaged. Two days after he gave her the ring, Bieber took to social media to express his love.

Bieber wrote, in part, "...Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY."

According to Us Weekly's sources, the couple is already getting on the details of the wedding: “[They are] discussing having a very small wedding,” said an insider supposedly close to Hailey. “They want something private, intimate.”

Baldwin and Bieber also connect over their faith, and it's a possibility that the two might get hitched at Hillsong, a church that they both attend.

"I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make," wrote Bieber in his Instagram post. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else."