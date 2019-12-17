Winter Love Island is just a few weeks away, due to begin in January 2020. But its presenter Caroline Flack, will not be on board this time around after an incident at her home last week. This begs the question: who will replace Caroline Flack on winter Love Island? With the show nearing by the minute, ITV producers are no doubt trying to figure out that exact thing, but who is most likely?

From Maura Higgins to Maya Jama, there are plenty of potential candidates to take over from Flack. Before we get into them, let's run over why exactly Flack has stepped down.

On 13 December 2019, early in the morning, police were called to Flack's home in Islington to attend an incident which appears to have involved Flack and her boyfriend Lewis Burton. Flack's publicist has revealed that she is co-operating with the necessary people, but that what happened was a "private domestic incident."

Speculation has been rife ever since, and many had been left wondering whether the presenter would still be taking on her Love Island duties. This morning, Flack took to her Instagram to confirm she would indeed be stepping down: “There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life," she started. “While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to cooperating with the appropriate authorities and I can’t comment further on these matters until the legal process is over.

“However, Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly. In order not to detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is stand down for series six. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.”

Now let's take a look at some of the most likely figures who could take over:

Maura Higgins Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Ex-Love Islander Maura Higgins has been dropping all the hints since news of Flack's incident hit the headlines. First off, she posted a pic on Instagram of her on a private plane looking out of the window, with the following caption: "off to the sun to shoot something very exciting..." The very next day, she shared an image of the back of her body without a bikini top on, simply with the caption: "do one winter." That may not sound suss at all, until you consider the tag line for the new series of Love Island is in fact... 'Do one, winter'. Yep, for real.

Laura Whitmore Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Not only does Whitmore have an instant in at Love Island (she's dating Iain Stirling, who narrates the show), she has also replace dCaroline Flack before. Cast your minds back to 2011, when she took over from Flack hosting duties on ITV2's I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here spin off show. As an experienced presenter who no doubt could pick up how things run quickly and with ease, Whitmore also clearly has a good relationship with ITV; two reasons she might be handed the gig. She also previously hosted Survival of the Fittest, a show very similar to Love Island that was set in South Africa.

Maya Jama Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images As a newcomer on the presenting scene, Winter Love Island could be a natural next step for Maya Jama. She is beloved for her radio hosting duties, and has also presented The Circle and MTV's True Love or Lies, which will have set her up perfectly to fill Flack's shoes.

Amber Rose Gill David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As 2019's most recent Love Island winner, Amber has all the behind-the-scenes knowledge a presenter of the show would need. She also has confidence aplenty, and according to The Sun, she has been retweeting fans who have been suggesting she take over as host. Are you trying to tell us something, Amber?!

Rick Edwards David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As an experienced presenter who has hosted shows such as T4 and E4 Music, Edwards could fit the bill. He also seems keen for it, if his Twitter is anything to go by. After the news of Flack's incident hit headlines, in a perhaps questionable move, he wrote the following: "Well, ITV2. I'm pretty free in January, I'll happily travel to South Africa, and I've never been charged with assault. Full disclosure though, I was once charged with public urination in New York. Hope that's not a problem." Said tweet now appears to be missing, and in its place one that seems to suggest it was deleted by Edwards' agent:

Alison Hammond Jeff Spicer/WireImage/Getty Images A national treasure, Alison Hammond is an expert presenter and interviewer, having met some of the most famous people during her slot on This Morning. The hilarious host could have some real fun with Love Island, and the Twittersphere is super keen for it to happen, with many saying they would never miss an episode if Alison was appearing.