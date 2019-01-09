This year's awards season kicked off on Sunday evening with the glamorous Golden Globe Awards ceremony taking place in Beverly Hills, and after some shocking results, the predictions of who will win big at the 72nd Annual British Academy Film Awards just got very interesting indeed. But who will win at the BAFTAs 2019?

Well, recently there have been some major cinematic releases including the likes of A Star Is Born, Vice and The Favourite — each of which are more than deserving of being recognised by the BAFTA voting academy, however some are more likely to take home trophies more than others. Despite not winning as many awards as expected at the Golden Globes, the A Star Is Born remake, which stars pop sensation Lady Gaga and was directed by Bradley Cooper, is still tipped to do very well in some at the BAFTAs, according the Independent. Another film predicted to sweep up some of the biggest awards of the night is Yorgos Lanthimos’ eighteenth century period drama, The Favourite. The film stars Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, and Emma Stone, and after Colman's success at the 2019 Globes, it is thought that the British movie could enjoy some victories throughout the BAFTAs ceremony.

The Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has enjoyed massive commercial success since its release last year, and could be recognised in some way at the 2019 BAFTAs. However, although a hit with audiences worldwide, the film was met with lukewarm reactions from critics. Despite the lack of expectation, the biopic went on to scoop up two major awards at the Golden Globes, which could signal further success in the 2019 awards season, including at next month's BAFTAs. When commenting on the mixed reaction to the film's Golden Globe success, legendary Queen guitarist Brian May said, "The mistake that critics made was reviewing the trailer instead of reviewing the film. They jumped to conclusions. Once people stake their claim, it’s hard for them to withdraw," reports NME.

This year's nominees for the 72nd annual BAFTA Awards will be announced on Jan. 9, and the winners of each category will be revealed during the prestigious ceremony in London on Feb. 10. According to Gold Derby, the favourites to come out on top at other major ceremonies, including the Screen Actors Guild Awards, don't necessarily give an accurate indication of who will succeed at the BAFTAs — and on many occasion, the British awards show has gone rogue in it's recognition of best film. Back in 2017 the British voting academy opted to name La La Land the best film of that particular year, instead of the Oscars 2017 pick, Moonlight. The same can be pointed out in the previous two years, which saw the BAFTAs award The Revenant and Boyhood as best film in 2016 and 2015, respectively — both of which differed to the U.S. academy's choices in those same years.

The 2019 British Academy Film Awards will air on Sunday, Feb. 10 at 7.00 p.m., and I can't wait to see which stars take home the BAFTA gold.