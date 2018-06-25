Lovers of bulk dried fruit and mochi ice cream, it's time to rejoice — because there just might be a sizable discount coming your way. Amazon Prime members, who already benefit from super-fast shipping and other assorted perks from the online retail giant, have another exciting benefit coming their way. Amazon Prime members can soon Whole Foods discounts of 10 percent on hundreds of items, at both Whole Foods Market and Whole Foods Market 365 stores nationwide. If you're into bulk-buying your nuts and granola, even better — you're looking at a 25 percent discount. Yes, really.

Some stores have already introduced these benefits, but they'll be rolling out across the country on June 27th. Ever since Whole Foods was acquired by Amazon in a $13.7 billion deal last year, there have been some changes at the OG of organic goods and green drinks. For some of us who love the Whole Foods ethos but can't handle paying 85 thousand dollars for asparagus water, these changes have been a welcome one.

“Customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive — in fact, Prime members have adopted this benefit at one of the fastest rates we’ve seen,” Cem Sibay, Vice President, Amazon Prime, said in a press release. “Since starting this rollout in mid-May, Prime members have already saved millions of dollars on everything from seasonal favorites to popular products.”

And it's a huge range of products. According to the press release, the deals they're offering include:

Baby back pork ribs, animal welfare rated and no antibiotics, $4.99/lb., save $5/lb.

Sockeye salmon, wild caught Marine Stewardship Council-certified, $13.99/lb., save $6/lb.

Organic red cherries, $3.99/lb., save $2/lb.

Organic yellow peaches, $1.99/lb., save $2/lb.

Mochi ice cream, including flavors like chocolate, salted caramel, and green tea, self-serve, 5/$5

Organic Honest Lemonade, 32 oz., 2/$3

Those are some great deals. I mean, I love buying cherries in bulk as much as the next person, but I'm not made of money. Now's my chance.

And the best news for those of us who hate leaving the house or interacting with humans on our Odyssey for better snacks, is that you can get this discount from the warmth and comfort of your couch. Basically, you can get the discount through the grocery arm of the business, Prime Now, and have your order delivered straight to your door. If you're lucky enough to live in Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Richmond, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, or Virginia Beach, that is.

If you don't live in any of those lucky cities, don't worry. You can download the Whole Foods Market app, sign in with your Amazon account and then you'll get a Prime Code to scan at checkout. Or, if you want to make it even simpler, you can use your mobile number to opt in.

“Since launching Prime savings at Whole Foods Market, we’ve seen excitement and momentum from both Prime members and our supplier partners,” A.C. Gallo, President and COO at Whole Foods Market, said in a press release. “Our weekly Prime member deals are a hit and we’re excited that Prime members across the U.S. will now be able to take advantage of these savings in our stores."

If you want to know how to get the most out of Prime at Whole Foods Market or you just want to try Prime free for 30 days, you can get yourself sorted on their website. Just think of the snack possibilities.

There have been some shakeups since Amazon bought Whole Foods, but the discounts are definitely something I can get behind. Get ready to stock up on healthy foods and snacks, because you can be living your best bulk granola life starting this Wednesday.