Lady Gaga’s global broadcast to combat COVID-19, One World: Together at Home, just announced new performers. Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith, and more have joined the Saturday, April 18 broadcast to benefit the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Solidarity Response Fund, the global fund created to help countries prevent, detect, and respond to the unprecedented pandemic. Co-hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon, the Gaga-curated musical extravaganza will air on NBC, ABC, and CBS at 8 p.m. EST.

Global Citizen’s second round of newly-announced performers include Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello, Alicia Keys, Usher, and Pharell Williams. Other celebrities on board include Awkwafina, Lupita Nyong’o, Amy Poehler, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, LL Cool J, Matthew McConaughey, and Victoria Beckham. They join previously announced stars Lizzo, Kacey Musgraves, Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Maluma, John Legend, Chris Martin, Paul McCartney, Billie Joe Armstrong, Stevie Wonder, Kerry Washington, Idris and Sabrina Elba, and more.

That’s not all: Global Citizen will also broadcast a six-hour streaming event online prior to the televised special with a much more extensive list of actors and musicians. While the platforms have yet to be announced, the pre-telecast show will begin at 2 p.m. EST and feature celebrities like James McAvoy, Billy Ray Cyrus, Liam Payne, Lili Reinhart, Lilly Singh, Ellie Goulding, Kesha, Sarah Jessica Parker, Megan Rapinoe, Jennifer Hudson, Ben Platt, and many more.

The Gaga-curated global broadcast comes after the “Stupid Love” singer and Global Citizen already raised $35 million for the WHO. Along with the musical performances and celebrity cameos, the global broadcast will highlight stories from healthcare workers and families on the frontlines of the pandemic. On a remote episode of The Tonight Show on April 6, Gaga told Fallon that the special seeks to “celebrate the courage of the human spirit.”

“I want to highlight this global community that’s coming together right now,” she said. “It’s this valiant effort that we’re all witnessing in the medical community... take a second to marvel at the bravery.” Gaga added, “I also want to highlight that this isn’t just a historical moment, but there’s a cultural moment that’s occurring as well — and it’s a kind one.”

For the full list of international TV channels and streaming platforms that will broadcast Gaga's One World: Together at Home, visit Global Citizen’s website and scroll down to “How to Watch.”

