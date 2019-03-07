Ariana Grande has been on seriously busy woman over the past couple of years. With two albums and a nonstop news cycle, the public have gotten an insight into many different sides of the singer — her struggles and successes alike. She feels so near yet so far. That's why I think it's going to be a little overwhelming when she comes back to the UK again to tour her fourth album. You can be sure that she'll give you one hell of a show, but who is supporting Ariana Grande on her UK tour of Sweetener?

On Tuesday the Grande Dame herself announced Brit singer Ella Mai as the supporting act for the UK leg of her Sweetener tour on Twitter. If that name rings a bell, it's probably you've heard her fiery single "Boo'd Up" all over the radio for the past half a year, at least. Mai's a huge up-and-comer, and her chart success over in the U.S. suggests she could well be in the same stratospheric league as Grande in years to come.

Mai's also collaborated with Grande alongside Rihanna, when they released the explosive single "You So Mine" back in January. Not only was in at an incredibly precious gift to see Grande and Rihanna performing together, but the song also proved that Mai could tub shoulders with the very best of the best.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Grande seems really excited that she'll have Mai around to support her across her 11 UK dates, writing on Twitter: "honored n excited to have the beautiful n talented @ ellamai w us for the european leg of # sweetenertour."

Mai replied in kind, tweeting: "I CANNOT WAIT," Just before, the singer had announced her own debut tour on the social media site, informing her fans that "tickets on sale THIS FRIDAY." That's March 8, just so you know. So, don't sleep on them. If you want to see Mai getting all boo'd up in the flesh, then head to her official site for tickets.

And to really bring things full circle, it just so happens that one of Grande's BFFs will be supporting Mai on her tour. "also hi.... my best friend opening for her on her tour i’m screaming. see u there. in the front row crying a lil too hard. @ VictoriaMonet," Grande tweeted after Mai revealed the tour poster on Twitter.

For those who don't know, Victoria Monét helped co-write Grande's fifth album thank u, next, and she also appeared in the video for 7 Rings. While she and Grande go way back, Monét's an exciting talent in her own right. On her super smooth single "New Love," which she released back in August, 2018, she serves you straight up '90s R&B vibes, and I'm sure you'll be living for them if you do decide to go and see her on Mai's tour.

Either way, Grande's keeping her girls close, and not just promoting her own music, but making sure to lift up the talent around her too. So, keep a look out for Monét and Mai. Big big things are on the horizon.