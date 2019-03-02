Before she sets out on her upcoming world tour, Ariana Grande wants to make sure that her fans know exactly how much they mean to her. In a recent emotional Instagram post, Ariana Grande told fans they saved her life after a tumultuous year, and explained that she was excited to get to perform for them in the months to come.

Alongside a black and white selfie, the singer wrote a long, moving message about how the process of writing and recording her latest album, Thank U, Next, and preparing to tour has helped her through a difficult year, which included the death of her ex, Mac Miller and the end of her engagement to Pete Davidson. "About to embark on my third tour and am for sure deep as f*ck in my feelings. and getting my period so.... this is probably gonna be too much," Grande began her emotional post.

"But i just want to say how grateful i am for my life, for the people in it," she continued, "for the ups and challenges, for the laughter and the pain, for this music and for the lifelong friendships i’ve made thru making it (that includes my friendship with y’all)."

She kept writing, "I cant really fathom all that has happened over the past few years. i don’t even really know where i’m going with this post but i’m just grateful to be here still. and excited to see you." Grande also warned fans that "I’m prolly gonna cry a lot," during her shows, as she's overwhelmed by how far she's come in the past few years.

Reflecting on her hesitation to go on tour after the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing and the PTSD and anxiety she's suffered as a result, Grande wrote that, "a few months ago i told my team i wasn’t even in an okay enough place to tour or work at all and my friends, you guys and this music really saved my life and turned everything around."

In September, Grande wrote on Twitter that while her "happiest moments are with [her fans] and on stage and stuff," the "looooooong chunks of time away from home ... are scary to me rn." At the time, she proposed doing a "mini-tour," although it seems as if the singer is finally ready to get back on the road again once more.

In her Instagram post on Mar. 1, Grande continued to open up about the process of healing and moving on after her difficult few years. "I’m still healing but i feel a lot lighter as of late and i think this is really going to be such a beautiful time," she wrote. "Thank god we are doing this. i can’t imagine what else i’d do and i want you to know how thankful i am."

The singer wrapped up her emotional note to fans, by teasing that she had plenty of surprises in store for all of the Arianators who are heading to see her on the Sweetener/Thank U Next World Tour. "I’m gonna go focus on finishing this show for y’all and put my phone away for a little ... so i don’t ruin all the surprises. thank you. for everything."

Grande ended her post with one last, sweet message of gratitude for all of the love and support that her fans have shown her recently. "I am so deeply and eternally grateful. life is wild. but your love and this music make it feel so sweet."

While it seems as if Grande is still in the process of healing and recovering after an emotional few years, the singer's bond with her fans and her time in the studio have clearly helped to stay strong through a very difficult time.