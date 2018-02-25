The Olympic games are a display of unfathomable athletic prowess, but the opening and closing ceremonies are a spectacle all their own. Musicians and performers from all over the globe showcase their talents as the world says hello and goodbye to the games. One of those stars is Federico Paciotti, an Italian guitarist who will reportedly perform at the 2018 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, airing Feb. 25.

According to ComicBook.com, Paciotti, who also has made a name as a singer in addition to his guitar skills, will be in the lineup along with some notable K-Pop acts, and he will perform two songs. NBC and the Olympics as a whole have yet to release an official lineup of what the closing ceremony will entail in full, but Paciotti's presence already lends itself to a show that will likely expose American audiences to music they never might have otherwise found.

Paciotti was most recently on the road with Carly Paoli, an Italian singer who, according to EatLoveSavor.com, was quick to sing the praises of Paciotti. "I am fascinated by the innovative way that Federico has chosen to showcase his twin talents – singing and playing the rock guitar," she told the outlet. "It is something completely new and the combination of his guitar playing and then his magnificent operatic tenor sound is absolutely stunning."

Federico Paciotti on YouTube

According to SugarMusic.com, Paciotti was previously a member of the Italian band Gazosa, and subsequently spent time studying opera singing at prestigious institutions. The site also reported that he notes a diverse group of legends like Andrea Bocelli and Jimi Hendrix as inspirations. All of this certainly sounds like it would make for an interesting blend of music — opera and rock guitar aren't typically blended together, especially in the American landscape, so this experience will likely offer something new for viewers in the States who might not have previously heard of Paciotti.

If you do want to watch the closing ceremony when it actually takes place live, though, viewers on this side of the world will have to make a distinct effort to catch it. The closing ceremony will take place at 6 a.m. ET, which is actually 8 p.m. in PyeongChang, where the games take place. Those devoted Olympics enthusiasts further behind in the Midwest and on the West Coast will be tuning in to NBC's website and app at 3 a.m. local time, which should really garner them a medal of their own. Fortunately, NBC will re-air the closing ceremony on the network at 8 p.m. ET.

Olympic on YouTube

Closing ceremonies for the Olympic Games are traditionally a pretty big deal, full of symbolism, celebration and the notion of international friendship. So many countries and nationalities participate throughout the entirety of the games, and though the host country typically has a heavy influence in the theatrics, the goal is to unite the world and represent as many nations as possible. The closing ceremony also gives everyone who's been along for the wild ride a chance to reflect on the camaraderie the Olympics can elicit, even between rival countries.

"You have shown us all the power of sport to unite the world. By competing in friendship and respect, by living in harmony under one roof in one Olympic Village, you are sending a powerful message of peace to the whole world," Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, said at the 2016 Rio Olympics closing ceremony. "Together, we can go further. Together, we can aim higher. United in our diversity, we are stronger."

Paciotti, paired with K-Pop artists and other acts, will illustrate musical diversity, and therefore serve as the perfect bookend to these weeks of the planet coming together in friendly competition and celebration.