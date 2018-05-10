Longtime viewers of Real Housewives Of New York were shocked to see that besties Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill seemed to be far less friendly in Season 10 than in seasons past. These two were the peas-in-the-pod of the Housewives crew, but what exactly happened between the pair to cause such a rift was a mystery… until now. A preview for an upcoming episode of Real Housewives may shed a little light on why Bethenny and Carole aren't friends on Real Housewives Of New York. And, it could all come down to Adam, Carole’s ex-boyfriend.

Most of Bethenny’s storyline in Season 10 thus far has had to do with her efforts in relief aid. Following the 2017 hurricanes in Texas and Puerto Rico, Bethenny, being the all-business lady she is, quickly jumped in to help serve the communities in need. On the May 9 episode of Real Housewives Of New York, Bethenny explained how she, nearly two weeks after Hurricane Maria blew through Puerto Rico, was the first relief most residents saw — before FEMA, before the government. Before anything. And to her credit, she’s used the money donated to her B Strong Disaster Relief foundation as gifts for those who need it, and she’s hustled the planes and trains and automobiles needed to get the stuff there on her own volition. It’s a huge deal, what Bethenny has done and is continuing to do for Puerto Rico.

That’s why it seemed great that she wanted to take a pal to the Caribbean to assist in handing out cash cards and aid. If this were Season 8 or 9, the pal would be Carole, but now, it was Dorinda, and everyone was shocked. Carole cut a check to help Bethenny’s foundation, and that was nice, but it might have been Adam’s alleged unwillingness to work for free for B Strong that soured the Bethenny-and-Carole buddy cop sitcom of my dreams. According to Bethenny, she allegedly asked Adam, who is a photographer, to come with her to Puerto Rico and help document the destruction. In this case, pictures would equal awareness, which would hopefully equal more money donated into B Strong, and more help. But allegedly Adam asked what the fee was for it, Bethenny said she was asking him to donate his time, and Adam allegedly passed. Bustle reached out to Adam for comment and has not yet heard back.

Of course, we haven’t heard Carole or Adam’s sides of this story yet, so the way Bethenny portrays the situation may not be exactly how it all went down.

So far, Bethenny and Carole are being pretty cagey in the press when asked about their relationship. Carole told E! News of their falling out:

"I'm an idealistic kind of person. I look at the world that way, I look at people that way, and I think I looked at her that way. And I feel like now I see her a little bit more realistically and less idealistically. There were just some things that were said and done that I just felt like weren't completely consistent with the girl I knew."

Interesting. But when asked essentially the same question — why the fracture in the friendship — Bethenny told Australia’s TheFix, “There’s no fallout between Carole and myself. I really love Carole. Most of my friends, my best friends, I’d have for 30 years, my best friends. So, I have my really tight-knit group, and meeting any new people is always, I don’t want to say risky, but it’s not the same deep and dimension as friends that you’d had your whole life.”

Hmm... Perhaps Bethenny was angry with Adam for allegedly not volunteering his photog services, and she took it out on Carole? Or maybe Carole was angry that Bethenny even asked Adam — who is technically Carole’s ex, even though they did a “with benefits” thing for a bit — to help on her trip at all.

In any case, according to Bethenny on Watch What Happens Live, things are about to get even more intense. There is definitely more to this story, and we’ll just have to keep our eyes glued to Real Housewives Of New York to find out.