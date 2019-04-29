Spoilers for Game of Thrones ahead! It's important to use the scientific method, even when dealing with mythical Big Bads. Why couldn't Daenerys kill the Night King with fire on Game of Thrones? He didn't burn, and that could be a major clue.

At least she tried, right? Even Bran wasn't sure that dragon fire would kill the Night King, because nobody had tried it. Sure enough, Drogon's Dracarysing had absolutely no effect.

Consider that Arya, uh, did THAT... we may never know exactly why the Night King survived Drogon's flames. All it took, in the end, was dragonglass — just like the other White Walkers. To be fair, we didn't actually see dragon fire take any of the other White Walkers down, just their zombie wight minions.

Could it be that the Night King was a Targaryen? Presumably, the Children of the Forest created the Night King well before the time of House Targaryen, and House Stark, and all of that. Still, the reason that Dany is unburnt could be connected, lore-wise.

