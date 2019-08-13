Bachelor In Paradise Season 6 has so far been all about Blake and his reported relationships with multiple women on the beach this year. But that might change soon, given that Bachelor In Paradise Season 5 star Jordan Kimball is reportedly coming to Paradise. And he was the center of most of the drama last time. Not at first, though. But the story of why Jenna and Jordan broke up after Bachelor In Paradise is just as salacious as anything that happened at Stagecoach. It was, as Chris Harrison would say, definitely one of the most dramatic breakups we've ever seen on the show so far

Jordan was the overly confident and totally un-self aware villain of Becca's season of The Bachelorette and Jenna didn't really make a splash on Arie's season of The Bachelor, which is why it was lucky that these two got to show their true fun personalities on Bachelor In Paradise. Jenna and Jordan were OTP material in Season 5, but during airing, there were rumors that Jenna was dating someone else while on BiP and that she didn't even like Jordan, let alone love him. Texts were released that even, seemingly, proved it.

Jordan told People at the time that the news "felt like a body drop." He added, "I got taken down. I’m weak in the knees, and I feel like I have rocks in my stomach.” Jenna first offered a statement to People that the allegations were "simply untrue," but then later pivoted, per another People article, and claimed that all of the texts were fabricated, didn't come from her phone, and that maybe Jordan did it, although he vehemently denied that. Jenna also said that the relationship fell apart when the cameras were off, telling Life & Style, “Maybe I’m not a perfect person. I have my issues. But, I am an extremely loyal person. If I didn’t want to be with someone, I would just break up with them. I wouldn’t cheat on them.” Later, Jordan and Jenna split.

The biggest problem with Jenna and Jordan's drama was that so much of it happened after Bachelor In Paradise, and it was really dense and hard to keep up with if you weren't refreshing your browser every other minute. And none of it got captured on film. Of course, Chris Harrison, patron saint of all things Bachelor, was shocked about the whole ordeal. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he said:

"All I can say is that when I left them on the beach engaged, they seemed to be very much in love. The last time I saw them together was on stage at the special that we shot, and you know if she’s faking it, she fooled me too. I haven’t talked to either one of them, so I don’t know the validity of any of it. I don’t know what has happened since today, because it seems to be a very fluid situation, but I hope it’s not true, I truly do."

You know when Harrison is worried, it's bad. And this all isn't over yet. In 2019, Jenna told Us Weekly that she was writing a book about her time with Bachelor Nation and with Jordan.

Jenna and Jordan's love story clearly ended in shambles, so let's hope that the next crop of Bachelor In Paradise contestants don't do anything similar. Although it might be too late for that.