Many of the show's "most shocking" moments have happened during Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, and Onyeka leaving voluntarily is the latest one. She went to Mexico looking to genuinely connect with someone on a personal, emotional level, and when she had the power of awarding a rose, she felt as though that connection didn't exist with anyone.

She definitely had eyes for Mike when he arrived and called him a total stud. Unfortunately, though, sparks didn't fly between them. He had eyes for Caelynn, and they went on a date, but their chemistry pretty much fizzled when Dean and his mustache strutted in. Cam, going into the ceremony, was convinced that he had an "ally" in Oneyka — but giving him a rose just to stick around on the beach wouldn't be fair to either one of them. Almost as soon as the rose ceremony started, Oneyka came forward and said that she had been pretty "unhappy" on the beach so far and just wasn't feeling a connection with anyone. In tears, she said her goodbyes, packed up and left.

You might be wondering why Onyeka didn't hang around to see what the rest of Paradise and new arrivals could potentially offer, but sometimes, you just have to go with your gut. According to an interview she did with Glamour, she said she knows she'll be sure of it when she finds the one, although she's never been in love before. She said she's very picky.

"I want to be with someone because it’s what I want and I feel it. I know that when I’m in love with someone, I’ll know it," she said. "It’s kind of like an orgasm." And for her, Paradise didn't hit the right spot.

More to come...