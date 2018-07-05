This year's Fourth of July holiday is apparently ending with something of a bang within the Trump administration. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he had accepted the resignation of Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt. Deputy EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler will replace Pruitt as acting administrator, Trump said.

"I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency," President Trump tweeted Thursday. "Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this."

But Pruitt's tenure at the EPA has been plagued by scandal and controversy as allegations regarding his spending habits and potential ethics violations prompted multiple investigations into him and his EPA. According to the Economist, Pruitt faces at least 13 federal investigations, including inquiries into his purchase of a $43,000 soundproof telephone booth, his $50-a night lease in a high-priced condominium linked to an energy lobbyist, as well as allegations he'd retaliated against EPA employees who questioned him and sought to leverage his position within the Trump administration to obtain special favors for his family. Pruitt has also faced criticism for his travel costs, with the New York Times reporting he'd accepted a trip to Morocco arranged by a lobbyist and often ordered his staff to "find me something to do" in Oklahoma so he could use taxpayer money to travel to the home he owns there.

