On the verge of the final moments of Game of Thrones, it seems as if Cersei's time on the Iron Throne has officially come to an end. The reigning Queen of Westeros was relying on the Iron Fleet and her army to help her keep control on King's Landing, but the Lannisters' Golden Company surrendered when faced with Dany's army.

As Dany (Emilia Clarke) and her army arrived at King's Landing to attempt to take down the Iron Throne, Cersei (Lena Headey) put her confidence in the Iron Fleet, which was led by Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) and her Golden Company, who have sworn an oath to protect her. However, as it quickly became clear that the Iron Fleet was no match for Drogon — despite being able to take down Rhaegal by catching Dany by surprise — it became clear that the Golden Company had no interest in attempting to take on the dragon themselves.

As they stood face to face with Dany's army and Jon (Kit Harington) himself, the Golden Company seemed ready to lay down their lives to defend their Queen. But once they took in the sight of Dany and Drogon, sitting above the Red Keep, and the destruction that they were able to cause, it seemed easier to surrender than to keep on fighting. After all, no soldier has ever proven themselves to be a match for a dragon.

To his credit, Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) did predict that the Golden Company — and King's Landing itself — would turn its back on Cersei the second they knew that the battle was lost. After all, none of the people in the city had any loyalty towards their queen, who had proven herself to be cruel and tyrannical, despite letting people into the Red Keep, ostensibly for their safety. As he said, once it became clear that King's Landing would not be able to stand up against Dany, they surrendered.

Though he seemed to believe that Cersei had some humanity left in here, and wanted to protect her baby, he was correct that nobody in the city was loyal to her, and that included her own soldiers, who were quick to lay down their swords the second it became clear that the fight was lost.

Unfortunately for them, Dany and the Unsullied didn't listen to Tyrion's plan to spare the city once the bell of surrender was rung; instead, Dany continued on her rampage, using Drogon to destroy the city and murder the people in it. In response to Dany taking off towards the Red Keep, Grey Work picked up his spear and began attacking the Golden Company, much to Jon's horror. Despite their (and Tyrion's) attempts to try and save the lives of many of King's Landing's residents by surrendering, Dany's army was determined to cause as much destruction as possible.

While Dany's attack on King's Landing doesn't bode well for her time as the future Queen of Westeros, one thing is certainly clear: the Unsullied and Dothraki soldiers who fight for her are definitely more loyal than the Golden Company was to Cersei.