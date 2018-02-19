The Time's Up initiative seeks to stop harassment, abuse, and inequality on a global scale, and actors showed solidarity with the movement by wearing all black on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes. At the 2018 BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards), attendees kept the momentum going by wearing black. However, Kate Middleton arrived wearing a green Jenny Packham dress — but there is probably a good reason why.

For this ceremony, Middleton opted for a flowing, forest green frock, which was belted, had an empire waist, and showed off her baby bump. But it begs the question — why did Middleton nix wearing black?

As it turns out, the royals have rules that extend to fashion. Middleton couldn't wear black and thus make a sartorial statement at the BAFTAs. Refinery29 reports that if the Duchess of Cambridge had worn a black dress, she would have been expressing a political position on behalf of Kensington Palace. The royals usually avoid making such demonstrations whenever able.

Ultimately, Middleton needed to remain as neutral and as apolitical as possible with her attire for the event. She really didn't have much choice in the matter — even though fans, Time's Up supporters, and fashion watchers were hoping she would wear all black.

However, Refinery29 pointed out that Middleton was wearing a black belt and carried a black clutch. Her heels were also black. The publication suggested that those details may have been Middleton's subtle but effective way of showing quiet support for Time's Up.

Or maybe not. Middleton's black accessories could have been a total coincidence. We don't know because she hasn't addressed it and likely won't do so.

Middleton's choice of gown was bound to capture attention whether she wore black or not. Therefore, she was in a tricky position. Ultimately, the Duchess was required to follow a royal family protocol. Therefore, it's difficult to fault her for not being a part of the fashion "blackout" at the event.

In addition to her black bag and belt, Middleton opted for loads of bling. She added a statement necklace with a drop shape, along with ice on her wrist, fingers, and ears. She was expertly coordinated with her dress and her jewels.

Middleton completed her look with smoky eyes, rosy cheeks, glossy nude lips, and super shiny waves. She was certainly glowing at the event.

Middleton and Prince William made a dashing couple — as usual.

Of course Twitter expressed itself about Middleton not wearing black. Some considered it a fashion faux pas and political fail.

But many users were quick to shed some light on the situation and diffuse the negativity. They also further speculated that her dark dress — which looked almost like a charcoal shade in certain lighting— may also have been a covert statement.

This user also reminded the Twitterverse that Middleton must adhere to a different sent of rules. His points about perpception are also well-taken.

As for the celebs who did rock all black, Lupita Nyong'o and Sam Rockwell were stunning in their ensembles. The metallic piping in Nyong'o's gown was eye-catching.

Jennifer Lawrence opted for a deceptively simple, strapless black Dior dress. The square neckline was offset by a nipped waist and white cap sleeves that mimicked a shawl.

Salma Hayek's black dress boasted floral details.

Octavia Spencer sparkled in her gorgeous gown, which had so many dimensions due to the fabrics.

Angelina Jolie owned it in a one-shouldered, sweetheart neckline gown.

There was plenty of celeb-support for the Time's Up movement at the BAFTAs ceremony. The red carpet was a sea of black attire. While it may have been disappointing for those who had hoped for Middleton to stand in solidarity, the 2018 BAFTAs were yet another win for this critically important initiative.