Why Is Fruitcake Served At Christmas? This Twitter Hashtag, #FakeFruitcakeFacts, Is Attempting To Find Out

Fruitcake is the gift that keeps on giving — literally. No one ever seems to eat this weird holiday "food." Instead, a fruitcake recipient simply regifts it to someone else. These tweets about fruitcake will totally make your holiday because, what's the deal with fruitcake anyways? People on Twitter are speculating about the fruitcake's cycle of life with the hashtag # FakeFruitcakeFacts, and the results are beyond hilarious. I somehow ended up with a fruitcake one holiday, and before I left for a New Year's trip to Florida my mom gave it to me in case we needed a snack during the drive.

I took the fruitcake, as one does when presented with a fruitcake, and I ended up using it to get the attention of another car in our caravan. Not everyone on the trip had cellphone, and when we crossed the state line into Florida, I chucked the fruitcake out the window to signal my friend to stop. File that under eleventy million uses for a holiday fruitcake. According to the Smithsonian magazine, the fruitcake has been around since the Middle Ages. And, it's totally plausible that there is still one floating around from that time.

"[In] Colorado there is an annual fruitcake toss where unwanted loaves are bid adieu by medieval means — namely, catapults," Jesse Rhodes wrote. "There seems to be a cultural expectation that we collectively loathe this token baked good." So, it seems I was actually engaging in a tradition by throwing my fruitcake. Who knew?

The original fruitcake that has been regifted since the dawn of time is in the Smithsonian. #FakeFruitcakeFacts — (@toandfro1979) #

And, perhaps because people are inclined to throw fruitcakes, they can be used as weapons.

FakeFruitcakeFacts It's considered a deadly weapon in 48 states. — (@robin46_2) #

You can also use them to ward off zombies. And, let's face it, this is a necessity during these troubled times.

Rubbing it on your clothes makes you undetectable to zombies #FakeFruitcakeFacts — (@micro_blogger) #

Just make sure you don't hit an innocent bystander when you fling your fruitcake out the window.

FakeFruitcakeFacts More people are blinded each year from fruit cakes thrown out of windows than by people staring at an eclipse — (@paul_lander) #

If you amass a collection of fruitcakes, you can use them to redecorate your house on the cheap.

FakeFruitcakeFacts Sliced thinly, they make lovely stained glass windows... — (@1cookinggal) #

If you're the kind of person who can solve any problem with a book of matches and a stick of gum, consider adding fruitcake to your toolbox.

MacGyver used a fruitcake to defuse a bomb and save Christmas in Episode 530 #FakeFruitcakeFacts — (@_matthewdhunt_) #

While a homemade fruitcake might be tasty, getting a mass-produced fruitcake as a gift is really proof that this person does not like you. At all.

The two primary ingredients of fruitcake are cinnamon & despair #FakeFruitcakeFacts — (@dreamweasel) #

Seriously, it's the most passive-aggressive gift you can give.

FakeFruitcakeFacts Exchanging fruitcakes started in the South amongst housewives and was often accompanied with a fake smile and a "Bless your Heart." Which everyone knows is code for "Go f*ck yourself. — (@readhollywood) #

And, if you get one, perhaps it's time to make some new friends.

If you get one for Christmas, your family most likely hates you. #FakeFruitcakeFacts — (@mseric) #

If you are unlucky enough to get a fruitcake, you might want to hold onto it in case you run out of food during the zombie apocalypse. Like its distant cousin Twinkies, fruitcakes last forever.

The inside of King Tut's tomb was lined with fruitcake to give the boy king sustenance in the afterlife. #FakeFruitcakeFacts — (@gneicco) #

This is why fruitcakes are an integral part of any good disaster kit.

Fruitcake is thought to have inspired Soylent Green among many other post apocalyptic food stuffs. #fakefruitcakefacts — (@hapawampa) #

Because, expiration dates are really just suggestions. Seriously, it's true.

The "best if used by date" just says "It's up to you" #FakeFruitcakeFacts — (@nubohemian25) #

And, like holding a seashell to your ear can help you hear the sound of the ocean, holding a fruitcake to your ear has its own special powers.

If you hold one to your ear you can hear Donald Trump's thoughts. #FakeFruitcakeFacts @HashFakeFacts https://t.co/Vnt6PaI5IE — (@charley_ck14) #

No one really knows what's in a fruitcake. Perhaps it's made by throwing everything in your house you don't know what to do with, but don't want to throw away, into a bowl of cake batter.

FakeFruitcakeFacts fruit scented hair gel holds it all together. — (@sunkisseeddd) #

While hardly anyone seems to eat fruitcake, people do find plenty of other uses for this holiday dessert.

Its original purpose was to be a door stopper. #FakeFruitcakeFacts — (@trumpanzeetamer) #

Including using them as hair extensions.

They were used as hairstyling props on Princess Leia #FakeFruitcakeFacts https://t.co/N0G0Rhhy82 — (@fauxlivia) #

Or, to repave your patio.

They're excellent pavers for making a new walk way or fire pit in your yard. #FakeFruitcakeFacts — (@aaskelson) #

Sometimes, brave people actually do bite into a recycled fruitcake, which isn't so great for the next person on the fruitcake gift list.

Each one contains a tooth, but it's not good luck to find it, like with a Mardi Gras King Cake baby, it's just from the last person who tried to eat it. #FakeFruitcakeFacts @HashFakeFacts — (@sethfromthe716) #

The fruitcake is the only food that was made once and continued to reproduce on its own.

Only one fruitcake was ever baked. It keeps growing in a warehouse in Roswell and new fruitcakes are harvested from it. #FakeFruitcakeFacts — (@kevinwxgg) #

If you want to clean out your system before the end of the year, the fruitcake is a great alternative to the master cleanse.

If you start eating a fruitcake on December 31st at 11:56:40, your bowels will break as the clock strikes midnight. #FakeFruitcakeFacts https://t.co/tE1ns0NVPl — (@occamshacksaw) #

Perhaps this is why Keith Richards of the The Rolling Stones will outlive all of us.

All fruitcakes were made with water from the Fountain of Youth. Which is the reason why they never go bad. And the reason no one will live forever is because people refuse to eat them. #FakeFruitcakeFacts — (@expensivewino1) #

While Richards' might be able to stomach this brick of a cake, the Christian Science Monitor reported that, the ratio of the density of the average fruitcake to the density of mahogany is the same. And, a fruitcake can last for up to 25 years if stored properly.

You can re-gift a fruitcake over 5 holidays before it returns to you. Bonus: your friends will love you for it! #FakeFruitcakeFacts — (@_matthewdhunt_) #