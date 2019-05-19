It's hard to believe that after a decade of political backstabbing and epic battles, Game of Thrones is about to come to an end. Sure, there are a few spinoff projects in the works, but when it comes to these characters and the TV legacy they've created, nothing will ever be quite like it, which is why so many people have tuned in each week: it may be the last show we watch together, after all. Unfortunately for those who've missed out on this extended cultural moment, Game of Thrones isn't on Netflix, which makes it difficult for the average viewer to catch up. However, there is a pretty logical reason for it.

Because Game of Thrones is an HBO show, you can only stream it on HBO Go and HBO Now. So if you want to watch the series in its entirety (whether to see what all the hype is about or reminisce after it's gone forever), you have no choice but to sign up for one of those platforms. Given how beloved the show is, that's a pretty smart move on HBO's part. Fans are willing to make the investment in order to stream, whereas if Game of Thrones was available on Netflix, they might opt not to sign up for HBO altogether. This is the kind of show that makes an extra streaming service worth it.

Whether you're a new or old fan, a huge draw for subscribing to HBO is knowing that you have every season of Game of Thrones at your disposal to watch whenever you so choose. If HBO were to make that option available elsewhere, it's not going to be good for business. (Just ask the Iron Bank!)

As PopSugar astutely points out, HBO and Netflix are direct competitors thanks to the new age of TV streaming we're all currently living in. So why would HBO give up one of its biggest moneymakers to another platform? As much as we may want to save a few bucks each month, it's hard to be mad about their reasoning. It's a decision that even the Lannisters, Starks, and Targaryens would all appreciate and understand. (Maybe not the Night King, though. That dude would probably throw an ice spear at his monthly billing statement.)

So at the end of the day, you just have to ask yourself how desperately you want to have access to this show. Do you daydream about Jon Snow's luscious locks? Do you wear Game of Thrones gear on the regular? Are you considering getting a direwolf tattoo? If the answer is yes to any of these questions, then yeah, the extra money is probably worth it. But if you're trying to hold out and wait for the day when Game of Thrones pops up on Netflix, you shouldn't be all that surprised if that day, in fact, never comes.

Besides, Game of Thrones is far from the only great HBO show. You might find something else you like, too.