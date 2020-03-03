When the women who competed for Peter Weber's affections on this season of The Bachelor reunited for the Women Tell All special — which aired on March 2 — there was one familiar face noticeably missing. So, why wasn't Kelley at the Women Tell All special? According to multiple outlets, the lawyer wasn't invited to the reunion, despite becoming a fan favorite during her time on the show.

Despite a promising start to her relationship with Peter, Kelley's frank approach to the Bachelor process and her sense of humor eventually caused conflict between her and the pilot, who didn't think she was as serious about him as the other women. However, her personality did win Kelley plenty of fans, many of whom were even rooting for her to become the next Bachelorette after her elimination ahead of the hometown dates. All of that fan support made it even more shocking that Kelley wasn't at the Women Tell All special — especially since she was actually in Los Angeles at the time of filming.

Based on social media posts from Bachelor insiders and the women themselves, the Women Tell All special was filmed on Friday, Feb. 21. The following day, Kelley posted an photo on Instagram from the Santa Monica restaurant, Elephanté, which is the same restaurant that was tagged in photos by fellow contestants Mykenna and Shiann, both of whom attended the special. "Let’s acknowledge the Élephante in the room," Kelley captioned the photo, which seemed to be a reference to the news that she wasn't attended the taping. "I’m hanging with my chicks."

A few days later, Kelley posted a collection of photos and videos with her fellow Bachelor contestants — including Mykenna, Kelsey, Savannah, Sydney and Tammy — which she stated were from her "birthday weekend" celebrations. Several of the other women also posted photos that seemed to be from the same night, which implies that Kelley was definitely in LA during the weekend that the Women Tell All special was filmed.

Despite flying out to the West Coast to celebrate with her "girls," Reality Steve wrote on Twitter on Feb. 22 that Kelley "told people she wasn't invited to the WTA. Natasha — who was also absent from the special — seemed to also confirm that Kelley wasn't invited in a tweet explaining that she "unfortunately couldn't make it" to the taping.

Thus far, nobody involved with The Bachelor has commented on why Kelley reportedly wasn't invited to the Women Tell All taping, though Reality Steve speculated on Twitter that the producers "didn't like her." (For the record, he did admit that he actually had "no idea" why she was excluded.) There's nothing to indicate why anyone might feel that way about Kelley, but Cosmopolitan reported in early February that she had liked (and then unliked) some less-than-flattering tweets about Peter and The Bachelor. It's also possible that she was invited and didn't attend for some other reason — it would be unusual for producers to not invite someone almost guaranteed to stir up some drama.

Here's to hoping Kelley is saving it for Bachelor In Paradise.