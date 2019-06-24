You can't think of The Hills without thinking of Lauren Conrad. After rising to fame on the inaugural season of Laguna Beach, she landed her own spinoff with The Hills, which followed her life as a young 20-something in a new city, making friends, going to Les Deux, and experiencing all the drama that came with it. Now, almost 10 years later, the show is coming back, but Conrad won't be on The Hills: New Beginnings. And apparently, the rest of her former castmates are kind of happy about it.

Lauren may be the girl who didn't go to Paris, but she's turned a stint on two reality shows into an empire — she now has several clothing lines, numerous books, a family, and a whole brand built on the back of The Hills. However, she's not interested in re-exploring her past. As a source told People, "she’s in a different place in her life, but she wants everyone to enjoy themselves. She wishes everyone the best."

This makes absolute sense, because Lauren is in her mid-30s now. She has a huge company and a husband and a kid. Oh, and she's pregnant. She doesn't have time to argue with Speidi in bars and on yachts and in every other place imaginable. The rest of the cast have moved on in life, too, but hey, they signed up for the revival! Clearly they're interested in getting back to their roots; Lauren just isn't.

And that seems to be for the best. In an interview on Good Morning America, Heidi Pratt and Audrina Patridge said they were glad Lauren didn't opt to come back. "I actually was kind of excited Lauren wasn't on it because I felt like it was more freeing and fair, like, for me," Heidi said. Audrina agreed, saying, "She was always the leader, the one that told you what to do, what not to do. So now you kinda get to make your own choices and be your own self."

That seems all fair and good, though ostensibly, Audrina and Heidi knew what they were getting into when they signed up for a show with Lauren as the star. Were they surprised that Lauren was the one calling the shots?

Whiney Port, on the other hand, told The Hollywood Reporter that she wanted to try and get her friend to come back to the show, but she didn't blame her for passing. "I get it. We're all at different points in our lives. Most of us have young families and everybody needs to protect their families in the way they feel is right," Port said. "I don't judge Lauren for not wanting to do it."

Will Lauren join The Hills: New Beginnings in the future? One can never say never, but for now, she's clearly interested in her own projects and in her family, and that's a totally respectable position to take. (If she does come back, though, let's send her to Paris, OK? Once wasn't enough.)