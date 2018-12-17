Around this time of year, it’s practically impossible to pin anybody down as everybody’s swamped with office Christmas parties, uni reunions, and house dinners. It’s a lovely time when everybody comes together and faces you haven’t seen in a while will pop back into your life, hopefully for the better. A few pals I’m personally excited to reunite with tonight are the guys and gals of Love Island 2018, as they’re going to be swapping the bikinis and board shorts for a getaway in a Christmassy mansion. Unsurprisingly, season favourites like Dani Dyer, Jack Fincham and Samira Mighty are going to be on the show, but there are a few names who aren’t - and the internet’s noticed. So, why isn’t new Jack on Love Island: The Christmas Reunion? Jack Fincham isn’t the only one, as Niall Aslam’s noticed he missed his invite too.

In an official press release, ITV revealed that the Islanders who will be returning for the show include Jack Fincham, Dani Dyer, Wes Nelson, Megan Barton Hanson, Laura Anderson, Paul Knops, Kaz Crossley, Ellie Brown, Charlie Brake, Zara McDermott, Adam Collard, Hayley Hughes, Dr. Alex George, Samira Mighty, Eyal Booker, Kendall Rae-Knight, Sam Bird and Georgia Steel. So as you can see, it's set to be a smaller gathering than you might expect.

Love Island: The Christmas Reunion / ITV

According to representative for ex-footballer Jack Fowler he won't be on the show due to a clash of schedules. "They did contact us and we did try and work around Jack's commitments, however they had more than enough Islanders to participate," they told me.

Fowler, who split from his Love Island flame Laura Crane earlier this year appears to be well aware of his fan's disappointment that he won't be appearing. If you take a look on his Twitter, he’s been retweeting fan's reactions to him being left out of the fun.

One wrote, “Why is @_JackFowler_ not on the Christmas reunion?? @itv2 fix this or I'm suing.” Another responded to the official Love Island Christmas reunion announcement and said, “Where is @_JackFowler_ ??? I’m boycotting it if he’s not in it.”

On the other hand, Aslam proved once again why he had some of the best banter of the lot - even if he did wind up leaving the show early on. His love of Harry Potter raised its head once again as he wrote on Twitter, “The postman is really having my pants down, first my acceptance letter to Hogwarts didn’t come and now my invite to the Christmas reunion. Anyone else having problems?”

He also tagged Royal Mail in the tweet, so fingers crossed they have an explanation for him. Aslam also showed off his Photoshop skills by pasting himself into the reunion photo, looking none too happy to be there, tbh.

Fingers crossed that Aslam and Fowler will make a secret appearance on the show, but I'm not holding out too much hope if I'm honest. If you’re keen on seeing Fowler on your TV screen again soon though, he’s just signed up to Celebs Go Dating.

He made the announcement a couple of days ago on Instagram, writing, “I can now tell you, I’ve officially joined the @celebsgodating agency! Dates in my past have been a bit tricky...let's see if I can have a date and not end up in RESUS like I have done before.”

The star also included an email address in the caption where people could “apply to go on a date”, so if you’ve taken a shine to him then now’s your chance. Shoot your shot beauties, it’s the end of the year so you might as well do something wild to ring 2019 in.

Love Island: The Christmas Reunion will air tonight on ITV2 at 9pm.