Monday nights are sacred for Bachelorette fans. It's the time each week when we can pour a glass of wine, snuggle up on the couch, and watch men fall drastically short of what Hannah B. deserves. But this week, things are a little different. The Bachelorette isn't on on June 10, and you have the National Basketball Association to thank.

Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors is Monday night, and unfortunately for Bachelor Nation, live national sports apparently take precedent over Hannah's journey toward love. According to CinemaBlend, an entire night of basketball coverage begins right when The Bachelorette would otherwise be starting at 8 p.m. ET. It starts with Jimmy Kimmel Live's Game Night from 8 to 8:30, then the NBA Countdown, and then the actual game. Sports! But don't get too upset — we're not missing a whole week of Bachelorette. The episode is simply getting pushed to Tuesday night. Is that enough time to reschedule your viewing party?

It doesn't help that The Bachelorette closed out on a bit of a cliffhanger last week, as Hannah decided what to do about a certain pair of men who just cannot seem to get along. All things considered, some fans are understandably a little upset about the delay:

It's a bummer, but this is the hand we've been dealt, and we must soldier on. The Bachelorette and NBA fandoms must intersect to some extent, so hopefully that subsection of viewers will have an action-packed Monday night regardless.

And when Tuesday does roll around, there will be plenty of drama to behold. At the end of last week's episode, the two Lukes were at odds. Luke S. says that Luke P. "body slammed" and "decked" him during a rugby game on the group date. Luke P. was definitely overly aggressive, but he apologized to Luke S. afterward. Unfortunately, that wasn't enough for Luke S., and a ton of the other guys also began to take more of a stand against Luke P.

Then Luke P. decided to tell Hannah that Luke S. is only on the show to promote his tequila line, only further inciting conflict. After telling the rest of the men he didn't actually believe that and would set things straight with Hannah, Luke P. lied and doubled down on it. So now, pretty much everyone else in the mansion has turned against him. "He's a liar who will say anything to save his own skin. He fed it to Hannah, and you know what? He's going to get what's coming to him," Luke S. said to the cameras.

There was no rose ceremony, but just before the credits rolled, Hannah took both Lukes aside, supposedly to get each of their full stories. Bachelorette fans have seen the truth of what happened, but it's unclear if Hannah will end up sending Luke P. home. One thing's for sure — the NBA Finals won't be the only event in which two competitors go head to head.