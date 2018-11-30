I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here being on in the run up to Christmas has been quite the television tradition for a fair few years now. Fans of the show look forward to classic segments of the show, including the Bushtucker trials and on-screen banter between the show's hosts. However, this year one change to the format might not go down well with some viewers.

According to Digital Spy, for the first time in six years the previous winner will not be appearing on the final episode. In past years, reigning King or Queen of the jungle has helped crown the new winner during the final broadcast, but it seems that this tradition has been scrapped for the 2018 series. This means that the 2017 winner, Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo, is not expected to make a return to the show, however, ITV have hit back at claims that the current season will be breaking any tradition - because it technically wasn't one in the first place.

One source told Digital Spy "It only happened the past two years because Scarlett Moffatt and Vicky Pattison were already here as ITV2 presenters." and went onto explain "In addition, ITV2 used to have the previous year's winner on their show for the final, so Foggy and Charlie Brooks were here and also handed over the crown. ITV2 hasn't had celebrity guests for their final show for quite a few years now – it's evicted celebs and friends and family."

But do not despair, as last year's winner will be making at least one appearance in the current series of the ITV show. The I'm A Celebrity source revealed "Although Toff won't be handing over the crown, she is flying to Australia to appear on Extra Camp, while this year's campmates will be there for the final." This comes as yet another change to the usual format, which also include the replacement of jungle character Kiosk Keith, as well as the temporary replacement of host Ant McPartlin, in the form of This Morning's Holly Willoughby.

In the run up to the dreaded first vote-off, the current batch of celebrities have been unusually at odds with one another as of late. With what is now being referred to by some as 'knicker-gate", camp leader Nick Knowles got into a spot of bother recently with fellow campmate John Barrowman after refusing to pick up women's underwear. This drama coincided with Knowles' spat with late-entry Noel Edmonds, whose refusal to follow basic camp rules rilled up the DIY SOS star.

Having to survive on basic rations also appears to be taking its toll on the I'm A Celebrity campmates, who got into their first food-related disagreement after Rita Simmons questioned the stingy portion sizes served by the Torchwood actor - again causing friction between members of the camp. As numbers begin to drop with the impending evictions, perhaps the camp can find harmony once again. After all it is nice to see the celebrities actually getting on for a change.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues tonight at 9 p.m. on ITV1.