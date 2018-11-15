This weekend the highly-anticipated return of the winter reality TV staple, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, is upon us. This will be the 18th series of the hit ITV show, and will see Declan Donnelly, along with new host Holly Willoughby, oversee the new batch of celebrity campmates as they cope with jungle life. However who will emerge victorious as the king or queen of the jungle? And when is the I'm A Celebrity 2018 final?

No official date for the grand final has been set by ITV, however Bustle have reached out to the show for comment, and will update with any information once it becomes available. A typical I'm A Celebrity series runs for around three weeks, which means viewers can expect the final to air around December 9 2018 — provided the show follows a similar format to the 2017 series.

Moving into the Australian rainforest this year is Torchwood actor John Barrowman, X Factor runner-up Fleur East, legendary football manager Harry Redknapp, Hollyoaks star Malique Thompson-Dwyer, TV presenter Nick Knowles, Coronation Street actress Sair Khan, Anne Hegerty (The Governess) from The Chase, star of The Inbetweeners, Emily Atack, The Vamps lead guitarist James McVey, and Eastenders actress Rita Simons.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on YouTube

Ahead of her I'm A Celebrity hosting duties, Willoughby has teased what viewers can expect during the upcoming 18th series. During a video message sent from the Australian camp to her fellowThis Morning colleague Phillip Schofield, and temporary co-host Rochelle Humes, Willoughby described her time down under so far. She said: "Hi Phil, hi Rochelle, it's only me in the Australian jungle. I've arrived safe and sound, I'm settling into my new home. It's amazing here! It's so beautiful. For somebody that's not that brilliant with nature, I'm sort of fitting in OK," and continued "I've seen a spider. It was only a little one, but it was a real-life spider. I'm lifting up toilet seats wherever I go. I'm checking inside my shoes. Yet to see a snake," reports Digital Spy.

The 37 year-old presenter also went into details surrounding the all-important Bushtucker trials. She revealed "We've done a few sort of rehearsal-y bits. I've done a Bushtucker Trial. Well, I haven't done it, but I've watched one. So I've seen crocodiles and stuff," and in the video, she went on to say "We're just gearing up to get ready. You all know the line-up now, which I think is amazing. If I'm feeling nervous, the celebrities must be even more nervous."

Willoughby recently took a break from her usual position on ITV's This Morning in order to fully commit to her new I'm A Celebrity job role. And the presenter did leave a lovely message to her This Morning family during the recent video message. She said: "Sending you lots of love and I'm missing you and yeah, hope you enjoy the first show. Love you."

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here starts on ITV1 at 9 p.m. on Sunday November 18.