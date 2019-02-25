There are some very good transportation choices if you want to get somewhere fast — but as it turns out, speed isn't always key if you're also dealing with geopolitical strategy. Considerations in this area, it turns out, are exactly why Kim Jong Un is taking his train to Vietnam for the upcoming summit with President Donald Trump — despite the fact that his train only goes about 35 miles an hour.

When Kim went to Singapore in June 2018 to meet with Trump for the first time, he borrowed a modern jumbo jet from China, as The New York Times reported. Kim does have his own plane, according to the Times — but it's a Soviet jet that's pushing 40 and running out of replacement parts, so it's not exactly a trustworthy way to travel. While borrowing the Air China Boeing 747 may have worked in convenience terms, it didn't pan out so well when it came to Kim's — and North Korea's — image, as the Times explained.

North Korea has to rely heavily on China in numerous areas, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. China is North Korea's most significant trading partner, and China has also been willing to advocate for North Korea at the United Nations in the past.

Apparently, though, taking the Chinese plane to Singapore turned out to be a step too far for the North Korean dictator. As the Times explained, the image of Kim getting out of that Air China jet led to a plethora of jokes envisioning North Korea as a province of China — which is not exactly how Kim would like to be seen.

“He does not want to show the world his heavy reliance on China by waving his hand in front of China’s national flag on a Chinese plane as he did at the Singapore airport,” said Renmin University North Korea expert Cheng Xiaohe, speaking with the Times. “Traveling by train is a forced choice.”

