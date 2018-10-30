No matter how controversial things may get with Kanye West, you can always expect Kim Kardashian to stand by her man. As E! News reported on Tuesday, Kim Kardashian explained why she defends Kanye West and it's an explanation that may ring familiar, since she's touched on the topic in past tweets.

During an episode of The Messy Truth with Van Jones, Kardashian elaborated on exactly why she'll always defend West's right to voice his opinion. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star first explained that her husband may not be the best communicator, as he typically spends years crafting a specific message for a song, in comparison to the short amount of time it takes him to send a tweet. She said, "He might not be the best communicator but he has the best heart and I know what he means."

She went on to tell Jones that, in the end, she'll defend West because she believes that he'll explain exactly what he means in due time. Kardashian said,

"I believe in him, and I believe that his message of what the hat represents to him is maybe different [than] what it represents to other people. He is very mindful about that... Maybe [he] doesn't express that. But what it means to him is something totally different, and I trust in him that he will explain that in his own way."

Be Woke Vote on YouTube

Kardashian also took time to address West's Saturday Night Live rant and some criticism aimed at her because of it. She said,

"What did you want me to do? Get up on stage and sing? Like what did you want me to do?"

The reality star does sometimes try to clarify things with her husband privately though, especially in light of some of his more controversial moments. "I listen to him. Afterwards, I might let him know that I can help him communicate that a little bit better and, you know, we should work on that," she said.

Like Kardashian says, she really does have his back. Back in April, after West's MAGA rant on Twitter, the KUWTK star also took to the social media site to defend her husband. She wrote:

"To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair."

In a follow-up tweet, she noted that while she may not agree with some of the tweets West wrote about Trump, she will support his right to share his opinion.

Kardashian has said on multiple occasions that she does not necessarily agree with everything her husband expresses. Most recently, a source even explained as much to E! News in early October and noted, "This is who he is and she knew that when she married him." Yet, while she may not agree, it's clear that she will continue to stand by him.