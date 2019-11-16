Bustle

Why Sassy Spud Will Be Your Next Instagram Fashion Obsession

Sassy Spud

In recent months, you may have spotted a certain t-shirt design doing the rounds on Instagram. You know the one that says 'Eat Spaghetti to Forgetti Your Regretti'? Yep, that one. And the great news is that the brand that designs the tees is actually based in Ireland, meaning it's super easy to get your hands on it. They also have some other epic designs that have caught my eye, and have a pretty strong ethos as a brand. So without further adieu, meet Sassy Spud: the vegan apparel brand you're going to fall in love with.

Sassy Spud was created in order to spread awareness of veganism. "We believe clothes are a great billboard to promote veganism and the positive impact a cruelty free lifestyle can have on the planet, the animals and your health," explains the brand. Their tongue-in-cheek, hilarious designs are worn in order to spread the message in a fun, bold way, and they have pretty accessible price points too.

As well as being a full vegan brand (which includes using vegan, eco-friendly inks), all of their pieces are also ethically produced in 100% sweatshop-free environments, and are shipped in recyclable and biodegradable packaging.

Intrigued? Here are my pick of the best designs from the brand to buy into:

My Oat Milk- Embroidered Unisex Sweatshirt
£33
|
Sassy Spud
My personal favourite, this is the absolute *best* design for fans of Oat Milk. The logo reads, 'My oat milk frees all the cows from the yard,' and it comes in pink, blue, white, and grey. You can also get this design in a t-shirt or hoodie. Score.
BANANCIAGA- Embroidered Unisex Shirt
£25
|
Sassy Spud
This tongue-in-cheek take on a Balenciaga piece is one of the best the brand have to offer. It comes in a crop top version and one with a slightly bigger logo.
Hummus With Pita- Unisex Hoodie
£30
|
Sassy Spud
Fans of homous (right here!) will wear this one with pride. This lol-tastic piece also comes in white, as well as in other designs like a t-shirt. Dreamy.
NOT YOUR HONEY- Embroidered Unisex T-Shirt
£25
|
Sassy Spud
Feeling independent? This tee is the one for you. It comes in a number of colours including this vibrant pink, and a super cute baby blue.
Eat Spaghetti- Embroidered Unisex Shirt
£25
|
Sassy Spud
The OG design that sparked a hoard of fans, this 'Eat Spaghetti To Forget Your Regretti' is a favourite from the brand. Just check out the brand's tagged page on Instagram to see what I mean.