The wait to see Jason Momoa bring Arthur Curry's first solo mission to the big screen feels excruciatingly long, but DC fans should know that it's only because the director wants to deliver the best film possible. Director James Wan revealed why the Aquaman trailer won't premiere for a while yet after rumors that a teaser was supposed to debut this weekend began to circulate. He revealed on Twitter that there is no truth to the rumors, and that the trailer won't premiere until the special effects work meets his standards.

Wan tweeted,

"Hey friends, I usually do my best to avoid internet noises (especially fabricated distractions) but a teaser-trailer going out this weekend was never in the books — despite what some claim. It's not because of anyone or any nefarious reason holding it back — IT'S ME."

The director went on to explain why he's waiting to release the trailer to the world in two more ocean pun-filled tweets. Wan wrote,

"I am simply not ready yet to share. This movie is filled to the gills with VFX, and the process is as slow and laborious as a sea-slug! Yes, even shots for the trailers take forever to do, and I refuse to put out anything that might be construed as subpar.

I know it seems like nothing much is brewing above the surface, but I can assure you, we're working nonstop under the waves."

It's clear that Aquaman means a lot to Wan, and when the trailer does debut, he wants to make sure it comes with the appropriate wow factor. And his honesty — not to mention his pun game — is appreciated. Why rush a trailer when the movie isn't set to premiere until Dec. 21? It's not like Aquaman is hurting for hype.

Wan has been nothing but honest with eager fans who can't wait to see Momoa back in the water again. Early buzz for the film has been positive, with the director promising a movie that's different from the usual DC style. Previously, the Furious 7 director debunked another rumor surrounding the film — that it would have three villains. He clarified to Entertainment Weekly that the film would only have one key antagonist, Patrick Wilson's Orm Marius, Arthur's half-brother who wants to take over Atlantis.

Aquaman is an origin story, and everyone involved appears to be committed to giving Arthur the best possible chance to shine onscreen. While the character was already a scene-stealer in Justice League, Momoa pointed out to EW back in December that the movie only represented a weekend in Arthur's life. In Aquaman, the character won't have to share the spotlight. The actor explained to EW,

"This is a totally different beast. In Aquaman, you see when his parents met and what happened to hem. Then the little boy being raised and finding his powers and going through that and never being accepted on either side. And then becoming this man who puts up all these walls. You just slowly see this man harden up and be completely reluctant wanting to be king and not knowing what to do with these powers he has. I think James Wan just killed it."

Is it any wonder that fans are clamoring for a trailer? Still, if Wan's attention to detail pays off, the end result should be worth the wait.

For now, there's no exact date for when the Aquaman trailer will arrive. But that doesn't seem to have anything to do with the quality of the movie. Instead, it appears to be about the director working overtime to make sure it looks as amazing as an underwater superhero adventure should. Just hold tight, superhero fans, Aquaman is coming soon enough, and Wan is doing his best to deliver the Arthur Curry origin story you never thought you would get.