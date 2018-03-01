People do a lot of things to work through their anxiety. Some people turn to makeup as a form of therapy and others embrace fashion. Founder of ban.do Jen Gotch is here to help you look great and fight the stigma all at the same time. The brand teamed up with Iconery to create necklaces that give back to the charity. ban.do's Anxiety & Depression Necklaces are selling fast, but don't worry because you'll have a chance to get your hands on them.

Mental illness has a stigma attached to it. But, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, 40 million Americans over the age of 18 are affected by anxiety and 16.1 million are affected by depression. You are not alone, and ban.do founder Jen Gotch is here to remind you.

The brand has created 14k yellow gold vermeil necklaces that say "anxiety" and "depression" in script writing. According to the brand every single penny goes towards to bring change to mind — a non-profit organization that is dedicated to ending the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness.

“One thing we can all do is work to remove the stigmas associated with mental illness,” says Gotch. “These necklaces are a step in doing that and I hope they can also serve as a conversation starter for people to be more open about what’s going on in their minds.”

This charitable accessories are selling out fast, too. In fact, the Anxiety Necklace sold out within an hour of it going live on the ban.do website. With it's affordable price of $48 and the amount of people suffering from the mental illness, it only makes sense that this sartorial metaphor for taking control is a best seller. As of Mar. 1 at 1:30 pm EST, the Depression Necklace is currently available online.

Since people loved this necklace so much, the limited edition item will be back again. According to the brand, there is no exact re-release date set just yet, but people will have another chance to snag the design. Keep an eye out on the ban.do Instagram page for updates.

That doesn't just mean more people adding the accessory to their wardrobe, it also means more funds for the charity. All $48 from the necklaces goes to Bring Change to Mind, which means even more ways for the charity to try and break the stigma while you do the same. It's an accessory that gives back in the best way.

Courtesy ban.do

This is much more than just an accessory. It's a reminder that you have control, even when it feels like you don't. There are people standing with you and rooting for you. If no one else, Gotch is there. According to the website, she has struggled with mental help herself, and now she's doing all that she can to help others — one necklace at a time.

"I have struggled with mental health issues for most of my life and I know how challenging it can be both personally and professionally," says Gotch on the ban.do website. "It’s so important for us to open up a dialogue about how we are feeling and get to a place where we are comfortable asking for and receiving help."

When a necklace means this much, you just have to go through with a restock. Because breaking stigmas is hard, but wearing your cause around your neck makes it easier.

Courtesy ban.do

Fashion is about more than just looking great. It's a chance to express yourself and raise awareness all at the same time. Every morning you have a chance to wake up and make a statement through fashion. What will you say?