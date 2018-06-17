In typical mic-drop fashion, Beyoncé and JAY-Z casually announced their first joint album, Everything Is Love, at the end of an On the Run Tour II show in London. And, now everyone is speculating if Beyonce and JAY-Z will do an Everything Is Love tour. While there's no news about a tour — yet — if they do embark on an Everything Is Love tour, the couple will likely announce it in an equally casual, yet internet-breaking, way.

Until then, if you're having major FOMO, you can download Beyoncé and JAY-Z's first joint album on TIDAL, but you'll have to get a membership to listen to the nine-track Bey and Jay collaboration, which includes a visual feature and a bonus track. The good news is that you can subscribe to TIDAL for just $9.99 a month, which is totally worth it to listen to Everything Is Love ASAP. If you want a little preview, you can watch a video of the track "APESH*T" on YouTube.

While the album drop was a surprise mid-OTRII tour, JAY-Z confirmed during a November 2017 New York Times interview that the couple was indeed planning a joint album. "The music she was making at that time was further along," he said in the interview with Times Executive Editor Dean Baquet. "So her album [Lemonade] came out as opposed to the joint album that we were working on." Now that the joint album is officially here, a tour is the next logical step.

Beyoncé on YouTube

However, because they're currently in the middle of their OTR2 tour, an Everything Is Love tour is likely not going to happen any time soon. But, if you have tickets to one of the upcoming OTR2 shows, you might get to hear Bey and Jay perform some tracks from their new passion project.

This isn't the first surprise album from the Carter family as Beyoncé dropped her self-titled album with no advance notice in 2013. In the age of everyone knowing everything, how two of the most watched people in the world were able to keep Everything Is Love a secret is a mystery.

The album is a true Carter-family collaboration, and includes the couple's daughter Blue Ivy reportedly giving a shout out to her siblings Rumi and Sir at the end of the track "BOSS." What's more, the album is a very public expression of the couple's struggles and commitment to healing their relationship. "We were using our art almost like a therapy session," JAY-Z told Baquet. "And we started making music together."

It's clear that fans want to hear Everything Is Love live, but if your FOMO is taking over and you don't want to miss out on hearing Bey and Jay's new material in person, it's best to grab yourself tickets to the North American OTR2 tour, which kicks off in Cleveland on July 25. Because, if there isn't a tour to support the new album, this could be your only chance to hear some of the new tracks live.

Honestly, adding a few tracks from the new record to the setlist seems pretty likely after dropping the new album in the middle of their tour. If they didn't plan to incorporate their new material into their current show, and were planning a separate Everything Is Love tour, it makes more sense to drop the new album after OTR2 wraps. Because, it's not like they need the extra press to sell tickets, and they wouldn't torture us by dropping a bomb and then not playing any of the songs live.

If OTR2 tickets in your city are sold out, you can usually snag them second hand on Ticketmaster or StubHub. And, if you wait until the day of the show, you can often get them at face value. Now that Everything Is Love is here, you're definitely going to want to be present to see what Bey and Jay will do next. Because, if we've learned anything from music's ultimate power couple, it's to expect the unexpected.