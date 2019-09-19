Sky has been absolutely smashing top shelf entertainment of late. Not only by airing hit shows like The Handmaid's Tale but also by making their very own shows too. Proving that streaming services that make their own content are totally worth the money. Or so I tell myself when I sign up for subscription number gazillion and wonder why I've got no money at the end of every month. Anyhow shows like Brassic make it 100 percent worth whittling down your bank account. But now I've marathoned the whole show, I wonder will Brassic return for season 2?

Well guys the news is in and it's looking good. Not only good but a definite! Deadline revealed that the show was picked up for a second season shortly before it went live. Sky director of comedy Jon Mountague spoke to Deadline about the why a second season is an absolute no-brainer.

"I know when our viewers [stream] the first series of Brassic, they too will fall in love with the world and the characters that Joe Gilgun and Danny Brocklehurst have created. The show leaves you wanting more, so that's why we had to order a second series of Brassic before it's started," he explained.

Gilgun, who co-wrote the show and also stars as Vinnie is obviously delighted to be getting another crack at greatness. In a statement given to The Sun about the show, Gilgun was keen to emphasise that there are a lot more japes to be had with Vinnie and the lads.

"We all feel truly blessed to have a second series. I wouldn’t know how to thank Sky for having our back like they have. There's definitely no second album syndrome and I’m confident series two is going to be even better than series one," he said.

Sky One on YouTube

The show is about Vinnie and his ragtag bunch of friends. They live in rural Lancashire in a town that feels like a hopeless place. They manage to keep their heads above water with a life of petty crime, all set against the backdrop of Vinnie's bipolar disorder, and a health service that's bursting at the seams. Ripper Street's Damien Molony and Our Girl’s Michelle Keegan star alongside Gilgun. They play his best mate Dylan and said best mate's girlfriend, Erin, who's really thrown a spanner in the works by deciding that she wants to move out of the town. Erin wants more for her and her son Tyler, leaving Dylan who knows how much Vinnie needs him, with an impossible decision.

Keegan and Molony were spotted filming scenes in Manchester for the second season earlier this month and appeared to be having an absolute ball. According to Keegan, who spoke to Female First about her role on the show, the pair had a bit of a baptism of fire when they met first.

"The first time I met Damo, we were doing a sex scene a few minutes later. To be fair, it breaks the ice pretty quickly with someone you don't know! It was a case of...'nice to meet you, let's get our clothes off an go!'. It is embarrassing, but that's part of the job and you have to just get on with it," she explained.

No word on when the second season will be released but after that excellent first season, I can't flipping wait.