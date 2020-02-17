Spoilers ahead for the premiere of Outlander Season 5. Brianna and Roger may have just gotten married on Outlander, but Roger already seems eager to go back through the stones. "Maybe when we go back, we can do all this again, and I'll be a little more prepared," he tells Bree, referring to their lives in the '70s. She looks concerned, but forces herself to smile when he glances back her way.

Judging by the promos for Season 5, this is just the beginning of an ongoing discussion for the couple. At one point in the trailer, Jamie tells his daughter, "It would be safer in your time." Some time afterward, Brianna asks Roger, "You want to go back, don't you? Our family is here," to which he replies, "You are my family."

Another clip shows Claire pleading with Roger to return. "I hope you don't stay. It's safer in the future — for all three of you," she says. Claire most likely went to him instead of Brianna because Roger sees their time in the 18th century as a pitstop, not a lifetime commitment, whereas Brianna is content to stay with her parents.

"For Bree, home is where the family is and where her dad is. So I think Bree can settle into this time a lot more than Roger can," Sophie Skelton, who plays Bree, told O magazine.

STARZ on YouTube

Season 5 of Outlander is based on The Fiery Cross, the fifth book in Diana Gabaldon's Outlander series (book spoilers ahead!). Though Roger and Brianna do eventually go back through the stones, it's not after the birth of their second child, Amanda, in the sixth book, A Breath of Snow and Ashes. Claire diagnoses Amanda with a congenital heart defect that requires modern medicine, so they return to the '70s.

This isn't necessarily the same route the show will take, as it's already deviated from the books in several key ways — particularly in regard to Murtagh and Stephen Bonnet's storylines. Most likely, Season 5 is just beginning to lay the seeds for Roger and Bree's eventual journey back through the stones, but if it does happen this season, Outlander will have headed into a particularly trippy time warp that will have a major impact on how the show follows the books.