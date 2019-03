Call Nonnatus House! My waters broke! OK, just kidding, je ne suis pas in labour but, y'all, if I was, I'd want those gals over on Call The Midwife to be there to help me. These ladies seem like they can handle just about any midwifery-related emergency. What will the world throw at them next? If you are anything near as hooked on this show as I am, you will be desperately concerned, will Call The Midwife return for season 9?

Well, all signs thankfully point to yes. Back in 2016, the BBC commissioned three more seasons with production company Neal Street Productions, meaning we should have shows up until 2020 at the very least. This news will come as a welcome relief for the millions of loyal fans (10 million per episode, to be exact) that tune in weekly for this unique period drama. The show has become one of the jewels in the crown of BBC's period drama catalogue, and the writers haven't been afraid to address some difficult topics throughout.

Speaking to the BBC about the upcoming seasons, Heidi Thomas, the creator, executive producer, and writer of Call The Midwife couldn't hide her delight about having the chance to continue telling the stories of these women. Thomas said:

"I am hugely excited by the prospect of creating three more series of Call The Midwife. In the 1960s Britain was a country fizzing with change and challenge, and there is so much rich material — medical, social, and emotional — to be explored. We have now delivered well over one hundred babies on screen, and like those babies, the stories keep on coming! Above all else, it is an incredible privilege to work on a show that is made with such care and received with such love."

The first two series of Call The Midwife were based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth, a real-life midwife who worked with the sisters of Nonnatus House in Poplar over 60 years ago. Back when Worth worked there, East London was far, far different from what we know today, and was in a state of rapid change. From the second series onwards, the show moved away from the material in Worth's memoirs and begun developing new storylines for the characters.

When I say this show takes on difficult topics, I really mean it. Call The Midwife addresses unpleasant parts of history such as anti-LGBT legislation in 20th-century Britain, the Thalidomide disaster, and much more. The most recent season has been delving into the issue of illegal, backstreet abortions, as the Guardian reports. It has also covered the push for cervical smear tests, showing this series is totally here for women's health.

On top of all that, they have absolutely no problem with killing off main characters at the drop of a hat, which is hard work as a viewer but boy oh boy does it keep you coming back for more.

Worry thee not though, they also have chill storylines, happy storylines, and, of course, lashings of romance — but, y'all, this show honestly is a serious emotional rollercoaster from start to finish.

