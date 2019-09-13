Her transition from reality TV star to one of the biggest names in music, has made Cardi B one of the most inspiring success story of recent times. The rapper's debut album Invasion of Privacy managed to top the U.S. album chart, and reached the top five here in the UK. In addition to storming the charts and being showered with top industry awards, Cardi has also kept herself busy performing at some of the world's biggest music festivals. But will Cardi B tour the UK in 2020?

Unfortunately, there has been no official announcement from the "Bodak Yellow" performer in regards to an upcoming UK tour — and there's no word of any planned UK shows on the rapper's official website. I have reached out to Cardi B's representatives for comment, and will fill you in with any new information the second it becomes available.

Although fans might have to wait some time before Cardi announces her next UK tour, the "I Like It" rapper did recently reveal some exciting details surrounding her upcoming projects. As reported by Capital Xtra, Cardi discussed her highly-anticipated sophomore album, and revealed her desire to release a major female collaboration. Speaking on the Big Boy’s Neighborhood U.S. radio show, Cardi said, "I’ve really been having this idea from a Lil Kim song that I’ve been wanting to do for a very long time. I want to put four female rappers [on it]...one female rapper that is not signed."

As well as teasing fans with some seriously exciting collabs, Cardi has also recently stormed some of the worlds biggest award ceremonies. According to MTV, the rapper took home the Best Hip Hip trophy for her hit single "Money" at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards — and as reported by Billboard, Cardi looks set to win big at the upcoming 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards, where she currently leads the pack with a whopping ten nominations.

Although the glaring lights of show-business can be a thrill, Cardi recently opened up about the anxieties she faced throughout her first pregnancy, which she experienced during the recording of her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. Speaking on Twitter, the "Press" rapper revealed, "I spent 24 hours for months sleeping on a couch with my pregnant depressed ass in a studio. all I can think about was ...everybody is disappointed in me, am I still going to have a career after this baby? Is this album going to make me or break me? I need to finish before I start showing."

During an interview with Rolling Stone, the Grammy Award-winner expressed fears that her career would come to a stand still the minute she announced her pregnancy to the world, and went on to say, "A lot of successful women have kids, and a lot of successful artists have kids, but not at the peak of their career."

I don't know about you, but I commend Cardi B for being so open about her anxieties about motherhood, and I cannot wait for the U.S. rapper to make her way over to the UK.