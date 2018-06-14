Cheryl is expected to make her musical comeback later this year when she drops her fifth solo studio album. Following in the footsteps of 3 Words, Messy Little Raindrops, A Million Lights, and Only Human, the exact release date and title of Cheryl's comeback record — alongside many more details — have yet to be released. However, the album has reportedly received contributions from Raye, Naughty Boy, and Cheryl's former Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts, and thus, is sure to be a bit of a banger. So, will Cheryl's new album feature Liam Payne? What else can we expect from the former X Factor star?

While details of the album remain fiercely under wraps, some of its collaborators have already begun dropping major hints that the album will be "proper personal" indeed. And, I say, what's more personal than a duet with your baby daddy?

"We've gone proper personal and opened up some layers," Pop star Raye told The Mirror. "She was really open and I think she's got her head on straight. She wanted a young up-and-coming writer to help her put her ­perspective out there and into a song. The music is really good. I think she's got something really exciting coming up."

Tommy Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The "Fight For This Love" singer has also been frequently pictured on social media hanging out with legendary producer Naughty Boy, who revealed to The Sun that at least one of the track's on Cheryl's new album has been influenced by her and Liam Payne's son, Bear.

“Cheryl has got back in the studio just after having a baby and it’s still very personal, but she is a real artist and a perfectionist," Naughty Boy said. "She does up to 12 hours a day and I just feel that shows how ready she is. 'I can’t tell you the name of her track but it has been influenced by her son, Bear."

So, we definitely know Cheryl — who gave birth to her first child Bear in March 2017 — will feature a song about Bear in her first album since giving birth. But, it doesn't seem like the same can be said for the next album of Bear's father, Liam Payne.

Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The fledging solo artist will be the fourth member of One Direction to release his debut solo album when it drops on September 14 this year. And — unlike Cheryl's — Payne's album was completed before Bear was even born, meaning none of the tracks will be directly about the tot. "It's difficult because Bear is the best thing I've ever experienced so it couldn't be a boring song, it wouldn't be something that was done easily," he explained to Front Row Japan.

Payne has also previously teased his as yet untitled debut solo album will feature a lot of "beautiful people". Obviously the thing many people are wondering is will his baby mumma Cheryl be one of them? "I’ve got a good mix of beautiful people on my album, which is amazing," he told Good Morning America, without elaborating further on exactly who these "beautiful people" really are.

Good Morning America on YouTube

At the moment, there's no word of confirmation about whether Payne will appear on Cheryl's album, or vice versa, but it doesn't seem out of the realm of possibility. But, be warned. With Cheryl already spending a lot of studio time with the likes of Naughty Boy, Raye, Nicola Roberts, and 2017 The X Factor winners Rak-Su, will she have enough room on her next album for a collaboration with her beau Liam Payne?

I guess only time will tell, but either way we'll be tuning in to find out.