Will Chrissy Teigen Be At The 2018 Women's March? She Was A Last-Minute Addition Last Year

On Jan. 21, women across America will once again participate in Women's Marches in opposition to President Donald Trump and his policies. Many celebrities, such as Scarlett Johansson and Laverne Cox, are also set to appear at various marches within the country. Of course, some other celebs who attended the 2017 event will also show up this time around. So, will Chrissy Teigen be at the 2018 Women's March? It's possible that the model may make an appearance.

Teigen hasn't said definitively whether she'll attend the L.A.-based Women's March yet. Her name also wasn't included in the list of celebrity attendees that was released through the official Women's March Los Angeles Foundation. Even though Teigen isn't currently listed on their roster, based on this list, the event will definitely not be lacking in star power.

Celebs such as Olivia Munn, Sophia Bush, and Larry Wilmore are all set to attend the L.A. event. The L.A. Women's March will also see performances from Idina Menzel and Rachel Platten. The event's press release states that the purpose of their movement is to "unify and empower those who stand for women's rights, human rights, civil liberties and social justice for all."

No other locations have released a list of celeb attendees for their respective Jan. 20 events, such as Washington D.C. and New York City, where many marchers are expected to show up.

Since Teigen is based in L.A. currently it would make sense for her to attend the L.A. Women's March, if she were to attend one. And, just because she wasn't named as an attendee, doesn't mean that she may not still show up to the event.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Lip Sync Battle (casting: Tracie Fiss) co-host did attend the 2017 Women's March, as previously noted. Teigen was set to attend the Sundance Film Festival to support her husband John Legend, according to the New York Daily News, but she made a last-minute change of plans. She announced to her Twitter followers that she would ditch the film festival in order to march along with her "fellow women" in Washington D.C., where the largest gathering was held on the day following Trump's inauguration.

As anyone who follows Teigen on Twitter knows, the model's been critical of Trump during his first year of office. She frequently retweets criticisms aimed at the President and has even tweeted him directly. In fact, Trump even blocked Teigen on the social media site not long after she replied to one of his tweets with, "Lolllllll no one likes you." She then told her followers that she had been blocked by him for the not-even-that-bad statement.

It's safe to say that Teigen isn't a fan of his. That "hatred" was especially on display when she jokingly "hosted" the red carpet for the President's Fake News Awards, an "awards show" that he made up. The model's sarcasm was hilariously off-the-charts as she talked about her excitement for the event and how she was waiting at the "Hollywood Dolby Theater", where the Academy Awards typically takes place, for it to start. Teigen went above and beyond as she even made-up a faux-theater full where she and other news outlets were waiting for the show.

So, while it's unclear whether Teigen will attend the L.A. Women's March (or any other march around the country), it's clear that she'll be in support of the movement's efforts no matter what.