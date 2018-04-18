When Real Housewives of New Jersey returns for Season 9 it looks like fans are in for a real treat. According to Page Six, Danielle Staub's wedding will be filmed for RHONJ. An insider told the publication about Staub's wedding to Marty Caffrey, "They’re getting married May 5 on Bimini Island. Bravo cameras will film it." Bustle has reached out to reps for Staub and Bravo for comment, but didn't receive a response at the time of publication.

In February, another source told Page Six that the happy couple want to marry in the summer and would like to have the wedding at "a tropical location like St. Thomas". However, the destination has reportedly changed and now they've selected the Bahamas.

Radar Online also reports Staub's wedding will be held on Saturday, May 5 on Bimini Island. A source told the tabloid, "Bravo cameras will be rolling, and Teresa [Giudice], Melissa [Gorga], and Margaret [Josephs] will all be there celebrating with her,” an insider dished to Radar.

In May 2017, People reported Staub and Caffrey's engagement. At the time of the news, a source "close" to RHONJ's production confirmed the rumor to the magazine. Staub confirmed the news herself at the Season 8 reunion, which aired in January.

After host Andy Cohen asked Staub who was in the wedding, she replied, "Well, I’ve invited Teresa to be one of my maid of honors, along with my daughters [Christine, 23, and Jillian, 19]. And Margaret and Melissa, and I have about 12 other people that I'm inviting."

Cohen needed clarification and immediately asked, "Twelve other people in the wedding party?" Staub confirmed and Cohen replied, "Danielle, this is not your first wedding." (This will be her third marriage.) To that, Staub answered, "But it's kind of gonna have to be."

Side note: Who would've thought Giudice would ever be Staub's maid of honor? They have come so far.

In February, a source spoke with Us Weekly and said Staub was "planning a June wedding". Page Six reported Wednesday she moved up the wedding so it could be featured on RHONJ.

Us also reported Staub and Caffrey were looking into venues in either New Jersey and Montauk, New York. "She's deciding between the two," the source dished. "She really wants a beachy vibe at the wedding." Well, it seems like she got her "beachy vibe", if she really is set to tie the knot in the Bahamas.

If Staub's wedding really does make it to the show, it'd make for a great reality TV moment. Would Bravo really want to miss the opportunity to film a Danielle Staub wedding? Plus, her engagement was filmed for the show, but the special moment only aired during the RHONJ: Secrets Revealed episode. If she was comfortable enough having the proposal on television, maybe Staub would also want her wedding captured.

In April, Bravo confirmed RHONJ is returning for its ninth season. No other details were revealed. So far, the only piece of information fans have from the upcoming season is that Siggy Flicker won't be returning. She announced her departure in December 2017 and said, "I am grateful to the network for allowing me to be part of this successful franchise and wish only the best for Teresa, Melissa, Dolores, Danielle, and Margaret. At this time, I want to focus on my beautiful family, my growing business and some exciting new projects."

As for Staub's wedding, keep those fingers crossed that it's filmed, because after hearing about how she was engaged 19 times at one point in her life, RHONJ fans absolutely deserve to see her say "I do".