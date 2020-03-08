Spoilers ahead for Dare Me Season 1. USA's murder-filled cheerleading drama comes to a close on Sunday March 8, but there's no news yet on whether Dare Me will return for Season 2. However, after that shocking ending, there's a good chance USA will give the series a renewal — especially since it doesn't include Megan Abbott's book ending.

Dare Me has heavily implied that Coach Colette (Willa Fitzgerald) murdered Sarge Will (Zach Roerig), who was found shot in Episode 7. But in the Season 1 finale, audiences learn that her husband, Matt (Rob Heaps), helped her cover it up. After such a cliffhanger, there has to be more to the story. For one, did Matt know about his wife's affair beforehand? Or perhaps he walked in on them and murdered Sarge in a jealous rage? Or maybe the Sarge really did die by suicide after all.

Abbott's 2012 book, on which the series is based, however, gives more clarity. Her novel reveals that Matt French killed Sarge Will after discovering his wife's infidelity. Then, he and his wife clean up the evidence and make it look like a suicide. In an act of desperation, Beth jumps from the top of the pyramid and severely injures herself, after which Colette confesses to everything. With the Frenches out of the picture, Addy becomes the new cheer captain, and it's hinted that perhaps that is what she wanted all along.

Rafy/USA Network

While Sarge's murder didn't occur until over halfway through Season 1, the thriller's slow burn was by design. "I definitely wanted people to understand that you're not watching a typical crime show," series co-creator Gina Fattore told IndieWire. "We had the artistry of cheer, we had relationships among the women, we had all these other areas we could service and delay this happening. You see who people are before they're tested in this way."

Sarge's murder was just the narrative's catalyst. "I think crime is this great vehicle because it pushes people into extreme situations where they have to show you who they are, and that's great for character revelation," the co-creator said in an interview with Variety. "For Addy...she's put to the test when it gets to that extreme, and that's my fascination with crime: You push people to these pressure points and all of the masks come off."

Abbott hasn't written a Dare Me sequel, but the USA show could easily be expanded into more seasons. There is something dangerous — and totally compelling — about the boredom of teenage girls, after all.