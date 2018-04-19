Deadpool's putting together a team for the sequel, and to be more specific, it's a "super-duper f*cking group" he found through LinkedIn. There's one new character, though, that might give Wade Wilson a run for his money. The Deadpool 2 final trailer focuses on Domino, played by Atlanta's Zazie Beetz. It's clear from this clip that she's one to watch, even if Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) doesn't want you watching her. It is his movie, after all, but he's going to have share the wealth and the jokes. So, who is Domino in Deadpool 2 anyway? Someone you're definitely gonna want on your team.

When Domino first appears to try out for Deadpool's squad, her introduction definitely makes an impression on the superhero. "I'm Domino," she says. "And I'm lucky." Like Shania Twain, that don't impress Deadpool much and he's not afraid to say it. "Luck isn't a superpower," he tells her.

For a man as unlucky as Wade, whose superpower comes from an experimental cure for his terminal cancer, it's no surprise that he's not into Domino's whole thing. "It's certainly not very cinematic," he says, as the camera pans to Domino outrunning a car as it slow motion flips above her. Clearly, he's wrong about that and Domino, who actually does have the ability to manipulate luck in her favor, knows it. "Yes it is," she says with all the conviction in the world, leading Wade to say, "Let's meet in the middle and say no it isn't."

20th Century Fox on YouTube

It's not the first time a Deadpool trailer has featured Beetz's character, in previous clips she earned a few one-liners of her own. Like, pointing out that Deadpool calling his super squad X-Force was a little "derivative" of those other Marvel superheroes.

She also got to weigh in on Deadpool's Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants monologue in which he explains that it's"pure pornography." A meta joke if there ever was one since Reynolds is married to Blake Lively, one of that movie's stars. But, also a perfect chance for Beetz to get the last laugh when she deadpans, "God, I wish I finished college."

What this trailer reveals, though, is just how important Domino is to taking down Deadpool 2 baddie Cable, played by Josh Brolin. This time around, Deadpool is tasked with protecting a boy with some special powers and that's really all fans know for now since the studio's staying mum about the details. In fact, all of the descriptions for the sequel are in Deadpool's voice, which means they're sarcastic as hell.

As the trailer makes clear, there's "nothing like your second time" and this time around, fans are lucky to have Beetz's Domino in the mix.

More to come...