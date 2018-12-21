Will my husband, Gavin & Stacey ever return from the war? That's always my question around this time of year, when these sleepy, seasonal days are spent going through old episodes. It's just one of those evergreen shows, a bit like Friends, because it feels like home. Catching up with Gav, Stace, Ness, and all of the fam is now just as traditional to me as putting the star on the tree. While I'm happy to watch the old series forever, that doesn't stop me from wanting to know, will Gavin & Stacey ever return for series 4?

Sorry to spoil your Christmas right from the get-go, but I should probably draw your attention back to this Metro article from September. In it, they reported how Nessa actress Ruth Jones dashed any hopes of a series four. Her appearance on Celebrity Catchphrase on Sept. 1 got Jones' fellow celeb contestants all excited when she brought out the classic "What's occurin'?" Nessa voice.

Presenter Stephen Mulhern reportedly couldn't contain his excitement, admitting that he was a huge fan of Gavin & Stacey. He asked her the question viewers must have been shouting at the TV screen at home: "You probably get asked this all the time but series four – is it going to happen?"

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Breaking hearts once more with her Nessa voice, she characteristically replied: "No, it’s never gonna happen. So stop askin’! It’s getting’ on me nerves." She did follow that up with a giggle, so whether she was just teasing Mulhern is anyone's guess. But it's not like Mulhern's question was totally out of place. Bustle have reached out to representatives of Jones and Corden for comment.

Jones did raise some hopes earlier on in the year with an interview she gave to the Daily Star on April 17. She told them that she'd been in talks just before with James Corden, who played her baby daddy, Smithy. They'd been speculating about the outcome of their characters, as well as their child Neil. He's "now probably about 11," Jones said, and she imagines that "Nessa is training him down the slots," adding: "She’s training him in the art of the dodgy grabber machine and how to weigh the two pences.”

It seems like the cast are just as attached to the show as I am. Rob Brydon, who played the ultra-loveable Bryn, told The Sun on April 18, 2018 that "If James and Ruth want to do it then I think we’d all do it." He put the pressure on his co-stars, adding: "It’s them really. I think it’s a real balance between, 'let’s leave it on a high, people love it,' but there’s also a big feeling of, 'oh it would be so lovely to get back together and do a special.'”

OK, Rob I see your point, but it really would be far more "lovely" if you made sure Jones and Corden got their act together and came back for series four. I'm hoping that by this time next year I'll be writing about a new Gavin & Stacey Christmas special. Time will tell.