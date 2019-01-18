It’s been nearly two decades since the superhero cult classic Unbreakable hit theaters, and writer/director M. Night Shyamalan's latest follow-up, Glass, is out Jan. 18. His 2016 film Split was revealed towards the very end to be a surprise sequel to Unbreakable, and Glass combines both stories, bringing together all the characters for the first time. But will there be a sequel to Glass?

Major spoilers ahead. Unfortunately, the Unbreakable series seems to be done — at least for now. In the film, David Dunn, a.k.a. The Overseer (Bruce Willis), Kevin Wendell Crumb, a.k.a. The Horde (James McAvoy) and Elijah, a.k.a. Mr. Glass (Samuel L. Jackson) are killed off, so they won’t be making a return. But in a recent interview with Vulture, Shyamalan was asked if the Glass universe could keep going after the movie, to which he responded that it could. But don’t keep your hopes up too much.

“That’s not interesting to me. There’s no danger in that. Or not enough danger, let’s say that,” added Shyamalan. He also shared that he has the sequel rights to most of his movies, so nobody else will be able to make them.

That’s not the only time the filmmaker has assured fans that there’s little hope for another sequel. He also discussed why he doesn’t want to continue the story in an interview with Digital Spy, saying "I don't want to relive stuff and I don't want to be an opportunist, that's not the relationship that I have with the audience, that I aspire to.”

Despite killing off all the main characters, if Shyamalan wishes to change his mind in the future, there’s an opportunity to continue the story. In the film, Elijah saves security camera footage that proves the existence of superheroes and villains, that David’s son Joseph, the Horde’s survivor Casey, and Elijah’s mom then share all over social media. And with the world seeing proof that people with superpowers exist, there’s a chance other superheroes could emerge, bringing the comic book universe to life. But, for now, it sounds like Shyamalan would rather end the story open ended, rather than introduce a new generation of characters.

And in that same Vulture interview, Shyamalan said that Glass almost wasn’t made in the first place. Originally, Split’s story was supposed to be one of the subplots of Unbreakable, with David bumping into Kevin at the train station and following him, instead of it being the janitor. But the plot was cut due to “a narrative issue”, since Shyamalan wanted to focus more on David’s character development. The director also noted that if Split hadn’t become a success, the final scene that shows the connection to Unbreakable would simply be an Easter egg for fans, rather than setting up a third movie.

It’s clear the franchise means a lot to Shyamalan, so it was very important to not only give fans the ultimate sequel they were waiting for, but also end the story in a way that closes the chapter on his comic book universe. But Shyamalan’s movies are always full of surprises, so he might have something else in store for Unbreakable fans later on.