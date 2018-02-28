There is some good news and bad news when it comes to Gretchen Rossi's Real Housewives of Orange County future. If you were hoping Gretchen's RHOC Season 13 involvement would be full-time, well, that doesn't seem like a possibility. According to the former Housewife, she isn't planning on returning to the OG Housewives series as a regular, but she wouldn't mind making another guest appearance like she did in Season 12.

In an interview published by Us Weekly Wednesday, Gretchen confessed, "It was really fun to reconnect with the fans last year and I’m still friends with some of the girls on the show, so if I make an appearance every now and then, great, but it’s not something that I’m like 'I’ve got to be back on the show.'"

The 39-year-old also revealed she's friends with Lydia McLaughlin, Peggy Sulahian, and Vicki Guvanlson. However, she and Tamra Judge are not in each other's lives. "Tamra and I are definitely not hanging out." She continued, "She’s a non-issue in my life, thankfully."

As big of a bummer as it might be for Gretchen's biggest fans to hear she doesn't have much desire to be a full-time Housewife again, at least she's willing to pop up in a guest capacity. Plus, you never know what will happen in the Housewives world. There's a chance Gretchen could be holding an orange sometime in the future. Seeing her in the opening with a new tagline is something fans really want, too.

Now that three RHOC Season 12 regulars have exited the show, well, there's definitely an opening, but it probably won't be Gretchen. At the end of January, Meghan King Edmonds confirmed she'd be leaving the series after three seasons. She gave a lengthy statement on why she was exiting, but, mainly, Meghan is ready to focus on herself, her husband, the impending arrival of her twins, and building a house in St. Louis, Missouri.

Then, in early February, Lydia announced her departure (this is the second time she's left) and said she needed a "break".

Finally, the 100th Housewife, Peggy, said she would not be returning after one season citing that she was ready to move onto to new opportunities and a life without so much drama.

Basically, there is a major cast overhaul and a few spots needing to be filled. It's not confirmed if Vicki, Tamra, Shannon Beador, or Kelly Dodd are on board for the new season, but it would be surprising if they didn't all return. Either way, it sounds like the network is looking to bring in new Housewives. On Feb. 27, Bravo's The Daily Dish podcast posted an interview with Kathleen French, the senior vice president for current production at Bravo, in which she dished about the casting for the next season of RHOC. "There will be new faces on Orange County and I'm going to leave it at that," French said.

As for how they pick new cast members, French dished, "We always want to keep the shows fresh and we always want to introduce new friends. However, if you're looking to become a Housewife, you may be out of luck if you're not already besties with any of the current ladies."

Well, Gretchen is friends with Vicki and Kelly and obviously has already been on the show before, so she definitely has an in. Again, it doesn't sound like she's ready to jump back into all of the drama 100 percent, but at least she's willing to make a cameo. That's better than nothing.