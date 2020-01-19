Following the Bachelorette's unexpected appearance on the show, fans are wondering — will Hannah Brown return to Peter's season of The Bachelor? On Monday, Hannah hosted a group date during The Bachelor premiere, and confessed to Peter that she'd had second thoughts about their breakup on The Bachelorette. Despite having feelings for her, Peter opted to send the Dancing With the Stars winner home and focus on the new contestants.

Peter and Hannah ultimately parted ways, but their talk has fans wondering if it's over for good. Backstage, the two reality stars had an emotional conversation about their relationship. Peter asked: "What would you say if I asked you to come be part of that house?" It's clear both were confused about lingering feelings for each other, and the new Bachelor admitted he's, "Not 100% were I thought I was," but ultimately he told her, "I can’t do this." Then, the two appeared to part ways for good, sharing an emotional goodbye hug during which Hannah told him it was "not supposed to happen this way" between them.

Fans — and the contestants vying for Peter's heart — had mixed feelings about Hannah's confession, and given the pair's emotional encounter, remain curious if the former-Bachelorette will return. On Jan. 3, Peter promised his Bachelor ending wouldn't be spoiled in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, suggesting that a live-taped finale could result in an unexpected decision.

Bachelor Nation on ABC on YouTube

On Tuesday, Peter discussed Hannah's unexpected return during an interview with CNN, stating the raw conversation, "brought back feelings and I couldn't hide those." He added, "You guys will see what happens next, but it obviously wasn't over yet." Peter added that the difficult conversation and confusion might have resulted from his lack of connection with the other women, whom he had just met.

Meanwhile, Hannah acknowledged the emotional conversation on Twitter, writing, "It was truly the hardest day—a day I was not looking forward to reliving. But thank you to those of you who have been so sweet and supportive tonight." It seems the DWTS champion wants Peter to find love — on Jan. 6, Hannah wished Peter luck on The Bachelor on Instagram as well, writing, "Find your co-pilot. It’s your turn in the captain’s seat Bud. Enjoy the ride!"

Lingering feelings between Peter and Hannah made fans curious if the Bachelor was prepared to move on, but during the last episode, he promised the other women in the mansion that he would put the past behind him. And yet, any twist is possible during a Bachelor finale, so fans will have to wait and see if Hannah and Peter's relationship is truly over this time.