As uncomfortable as it may have been for Bachelor Nation to witness Hannah and Peter's confrontation on the premiere of The Bachelor, according to the former beauty queen, it was even more difficult to film. In a series of posts on Twitter Monday night, Hannah Brown revealed that her Bachelor return was "the hardest day" of her journey on the franchise.

Despite sending Peter home on her season of The Bachelorette, Hannah appeared to have had second thoughts when she returned to host a group date on the Season 17 premiere. After instructing the contestants that they would be sharing stories about sex as part of their date, Hannah got emotional over seeing Peter again, and escaped backstage, where she and the pilot had a very teary conversation about their lingering feelings for one another.

Joking that the day they filmed the conversation was her "worst birthday ever" on Twitter, Hannah then reflected on how difficult it was to watch the conversation back when the episode aired. "So that was not a blast at all," Hannah wrote on Twitter. "It was truly the hardest day — a day I was not looking forward to reliving. But thank you to those of you who have been so sweet and supportive tonight."

Afterwards, Hannah also gave a shout out to her Dancing With the Stars partner Alan Bersten, for "teaching me a rumba after this," as the confrontation with Peter was filmed in the middle of her quest for the mirrorball trophy. "That we survived that week was truly a victory," she continued.

Though she didn't reference her return to the show during her time on DWTS, Hannah did hint at the difficult emotions she was feeling after ending her engagement with Jed Wyatt and seeing Peter become the Bachelor in an Instagram post from October. "This experience has been harder than I could have ever imagined," the former beauty queen wrote. "When I decided to do DWTS I thought it would be a fun way to channel all my energy after a whirlwind experience as the Bachelorette. ... I came into this experience a little broken and confused — more than I’ve shared."

As difficult as their conversation was, Bachelor host Chris Harrison told E! News in December that it was something that both Hannah and Peter needed in order to be able to move forward. "I think it's something that needed to be dealt with, the relationship. I think it's a relationship that didn't have a clean, clear break," Harrison said at the time. "I think there were and maybe are feelings there, and some underlying feelings that maybe they thought they had both dealt with, but I knew once they saw each other, they probably hadn't really dealt with them all."

Bachelor Nation on ABC on YouTube

And while the women competing for Peter's heart weren't thrilled that Hannah kept showing up on his premiere episode, Harrison told the outlet that it made sense that she would be a major part of Peter's journey. "I think it was important that she was a part of this, because she was a big part of Peter's life," he explained, later adding, "I think it was something that needed to be done, and a conversation that needed to be had."

It's rare that Bachelor Nation couples get closure, at least onscreen. And this peek into the aftermath of Hannah and Peter's relationship could signify a bigger change in how the Bachelor franchise acknowledges the past relationships of its leads. It's a positive step, one that could help acknowledge old feelings and take the show beyond the fairytale fantasy it's based on, which is something Hannah herself says she's hoping for. "I really do hope that [The Bachelorette] continues to change from being a show that sets women back ... to being a show that could really resonate with women in a way that is positive and powerful," she recently told Elite Daily. Showing Hannah and Peter get closure could be a step in the right direction.