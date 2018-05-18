The royal wedding is rapidly approaching, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are probably pretty pumped for the hubbub to subside. But after all the pomp and circumstance around the ceremony comes to an end, will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle go on a honeymoon? Or do they just have to like, immediately dive back in to their royal obligations?

Well, there's good news and bad news. The good news is that there's definitely some reported sun, sand, and relaxation in Harry and Markle's future. The bad news is that their honeymoon is going to be delayed a smidge, according to Kensington Palace spokesman Jason Knauf. “The couple will be going on honeymoon, but not straightaway,” Knauf told People on May 4. “They will have their first engagement as a married couple in the week after the wedding.”

Not exactly ideal, but it makes sense — they're very busy, very important people. Busy doing what, though, remains to be seen, as the Palace has yet to reveal any additional details about their aforementioned "first engagement as a married couple."

But at least they get to go on a honeymoon, eventually — and it sounds like it could be a pretty adventurous one at that. On April 16, a source for Travel and Leisure reported that Harry and Markle have chosen Namibia for their honeymoon destination. The African country is one of the least densely populated areas in the world, as per World Atlas, so when they do finally get jet off, they'll certainly have plenty of privacy.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This won't be the first time Harry's been there before, though, according to the Sun. He reportedly hung out in Namibia in 2006 with his then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, was there with the army in 2008, and also visited the country to do conservation work in 2015.

While it might seem a little odd to honeymoon in a place you once reportedly took your ex, Harry and Markle are rumored to be staying at one of the country's newest luxury resorts — and their specialty is in creating one-of-a-kind experiences, according to Travel and Leisure. It also happens to be a four-hour drive away from the closest town, so maximum remoteness achieved.

As per Travel and Leisure, the newlyweds will reportedly be spending their honeymoon at Natural Selection's Hoanib Valley Camp. “We think frills are great, but they are no match for thrills, especially when it comes to African safaris," the resort's website reads. "Don’t get us wrong, we love a great bottle of wine and soft sheets as much as anyone. But for us, the greatest luxury of all, by far, is experience."

Hoanib's website goes on to explain the kinds of experiences they like to create for their guests. Apparently they're "full of unique soul and colorful character, with extraordinary staff, located in the very heart of where the wild things are.” Translation: super-luxe animal and wild-life watching (plus soft sheets and great wine).

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Royal couples have been honeymooning for quite some time, but early post-wedding vacation destinations were far from exotic. For example, in 1947, Harry's grandparents — Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip — spent their honeymoon at Philip's uncle's house in Hampshire, England, according to Town and Country. Granted, Birkhill Lodge was part of the sprawling Balmoral Estate and definitely filled with frills, but still — they honeymooned at Philip's uncle's house.

Royal couples started to do more exploring on their honeymoons in later years, though. As Town and Country reported, in 1960, Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon yachted to Trinidad and Antigua. In 1978, Princess Caroline and Philipe Junot went to Tahiti, and in 1981, Harry's parents — Prince Charles and Princess Diana — sailed all across the Mediterranean. They also spent some time in Scotland at Balmoral Castle, a holiday home that's been owned by the Royal Family since 1852.

The Palace has yet to confirm if Harry and Markle are going to Namibia for sure, but they probably won't do so until after they've returned from their honeymoon. Despite its remote location, paparazzi would be more than willing to travel that far to get some snaps of the new couple — and after enduring all the attention around their engagement and impending wedding, they definitely deserve some privacy.